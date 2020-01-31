18 Crazy Rules Actors have to keep in mind when producing a Disney movie

It seems that everything Disney touches turns to gold, and that includes her films. Last year, Disney-made films accounted for nearly 40% of U.S. box office sales, with almost one in three films on the market being somehow Disney-made. In 2019, these films made more money for the company than ever before. Avengers: Endgame alone has made $ 2.8 billion worldwide, almost as much as every Warner Bros. film combined, and that was just one of Disney’s billion-dollar films for the year.

Actors who work for Disney must follow certain rules to ensure that they meet the high standard that the company expects. Some of these rules, such as signing contracts for multiple films, can benefit actors with regular work. But other rules, such as the restriction that they appear in other films, can adversely affect your career.

18 Everyone needs permission before posting on social media

Disney relies on its stars’ social media posts to get fans excited about their upcoming films. However, they often have to be very careful about what they reveal in case they accidentally share secret information. In some cases, actors even have to get their social media posts approved beforehand.

17 actors have to maintain the Disney image at all times

Disney wants its characters to be role models, and as we’ve seen in the past, they’re not afraid to replace actors who don’t meet the Disney standard. Disney stars are contractually required to perform publicly, to volunteer, and to maintain Disney’s image at all times.

16 actors have to return for new recordings no matter where they are

In an interview with Telegraph, Idris Elba revealed that MCU actors are required to return to re-shoots when asked – and it doesn’t matter where they are or what they’re busy with. Now that the MCU is part of Disney, everyone has to stick to their strict deadlines.

15 Marvel actors are not allowed to make films for DC

At the 2017 Supanova Convention, Chris Hemsworth said it was “illegal” for a Marvel actor to appear in a DC film. With the DCEU and MCU in close competition, it makes sense that Disney doesn’t want stars like Robert Downey Jr. to suddenly appear as the next Batman.

14 The only exception to the smoking ban applies to historical figures

In 2015, Disney expanded its strict no-smoking policy to Marvel, LucasFilm, and Pixar, which means you won’t miss a character in any of these films. However, there is one exception: if the figure is based on a real person and smoking was an important part of its historical background.

13 Disney Voice Actors shouldn’t expect big paychecks

You may think that actors who portray characters in successful animated films like Frozen get good compensation for their contribution, but you’re wrong. Josh Gad, who pronounced Olaf in this film (who raised over $ 1.2 billion at the box office), reported that he only earned a few thousand dollars for his work.

12 actors cannot perform stunts that are considered too dangerous

While some actors like to do their own stunts, this can pose a risk for Disney. If an actor is injured, it can stop production and lead to delays. Therefore, stunt people are mostly used for everything that could be too dangerous. This makes sense.

11 Disney actors need to make sure they see the role

Actors who want to appear in Disney films need to make sure they see the role. Actresses who play princesses have to make sure that they match the build of their characters, and actors who play superheroes have to adhere to a strict training and nutrition plan. It can be hard work!

10 actors have to travel to advertise their films

A Disney actor’s work doesn’t end after the last scene is shot, because then it’s time for her to take to the streets. Most Disney actors are contracted to travel internationally to promote their films, and that means more time away from home for them. Hey, nobody said it was an easy task, right?

Disney can legally own names, as they did with Miley Cyrus

When a young Miley Cyrus agreed to play Miley Stewart in Hannah Montana, she also agreed to give Disney her real first name for the show. What she didn’t realize at the time was that she had given up the rights to her own name when she signed the contract.

8 actors must avoid scandal at all costs

If Disney stars like Bella Thorne and Vanessa Hudgens have taught us anything, it’s that Disney really hates when its actors are involved in a scandal. Thorne was blown up for wearing a bikini, something that violated her stringent Disney Channel contract. Disney prefers that its actors have a healthy image at all times.

7 performers have to be careful not to reveal spoilers during the interviews

The last thing a Disney actor wants to do is spill the beans over an upcoming project. So when it comes to interviews, they really have to be careful what they say. This could also be the reason why some actors remain in the dark while filming certain important plot elements.

Sitting with makeup for 6 hours is part of the job

In the MCU, the role of fog is played by Karen Gillan. This actress had a harder job than most of her co-stars just because her costume took so much time to put together. She often spent more than four hours a day in makeup and took 30 minutes after filming to remove everything.

5 actors who play young men must have a clean shave

Former Disney stars like Zac Efron and The Jonas Brothers have shown that as a young actor, you have to shave constantly to maintain a youthful look. If an actor plays a role as a young man in a Disney movie, he’ll probably have to arrive on the set freshly shaved every day.

4 speakers often only have a few pictures of their character for inspiration

Trying to get under the skin of a fictional character is hard enough, but voice actors often have to do this without much instruction. While live action performers can ask questions to the director or author, speakers often only have a few pictures to better understand their character.

3 Not everyone can have a say when it comes to the personality of their character

When it comes to creative control, Disney has all the cards in hand and leaves little room for the actors to bring in their own ideas. Some people think that’s why Edward Norton was replaced by Mark Ruffalo in the MCU. Maybe he was a little too pushy about his character.

2 actors are often required to contract multiple films

Actors who appear in Disney franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars often have to enter into long-term contracts and agree to act multiple times as one character. This ties them into the fictional universe because fans learn to associate actors with certain roles. Multi-picture deals are the norm in these franchises.

One MCU actor is required to read entire scripts in one session

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Elizabeth Olsen announced that she hadn’t read the Infinity War script because the conditions for it were so restrictive. “They offered a room where they could sit in a room for five hours and read from an iPad with nothing around,” she said.

