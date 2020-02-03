18-day “Chicago in Tune” celebration among highlights of Year of Chicago Music

Get ready, Chicago – a lot of music is coming your way this year.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events on Monday announce highlights for the Year of Chicago Music (YOCM), a city-wide celebration of Chicago’s rich musical heritage.

The core of YOCM will be ‘Chicago in Tune’, an 18-day, multi-location celebration from May 21 to June 7, anchored by the Chicago House Music Festival (May 21-23), the Chicago Gospel Music Festival (26- May 26) 30), and the Chicago Blues Festival (June 5-7, with Shemekia Copeland, Jimmy Johnson, Billy Branch, John Primer, Candi Stanton, Li’l Ed and the Blues Imperials and more).

Between the festivals is a series of free music events / concerts with ticket sales in the city with the participation of the Chicago Sinfonietta, the Grant Park Music Festival, the Old Town School of Folk Music, Subterranean, Beat Kitchen, The Hideout and The Promontory, among many others artists, events and locations. “Chicago in Tune” starts at 9 p.m. on May 21 with a free “Chicago Children’s Choir’s Paint the Town Red” concert on the Pritzker Pavilion stage.

At the fifth annual Chicago House Music Conference & Festival (May 21-23), industry leaders will come together and live performances will include a concert at the Pritzker Pavilion on May 23. The full schedule of the conference / festival will be announced this spring.

In addition to “Chicago in Tune”, YOCM will also include the 40th annual Taste of Chicago (July 8-12), the Millennium Park Summer Music Series (dates TBA), the Millennium Park Film Series (June to August), the Chicago Jazz Festival (28 August-September 6) and the World Music Festival Chicago (September 11-27).

Co-chair of the year-long event with Mark Kelly, DCASE commissioner, his Grammy / Academy Award-winning rapper Che “Rhymefest” Smith, jazz vocalist Margaret Murphy-Webb (founder and executive director of the South Side Jazz Coalition), Grammy nominee musician Juan Díes (Sones de Mexico Ensemble) and Juan Teague (CEO of Juan and Only Events).

At the announcement of the Year of Chicago Music in October, Kelly said: “During the Year of Chicago Music, DCASE and our partners are committed to presenting the incredible musicians who call Chicago home. With this initiative we hope to build an urban culture that supports our artists and inspires our youth. Building on the rich musical history of the city, our artists have improved their craft and pushed the boundaries of the genre to create a cultural destination for music lovers around the world. ”

For more information about the Year of Chicago Music and all festivals / programming, visit yearofchicagomusic.org