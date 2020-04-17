18 Detects From Coronavirus-Stricken NJ Nursing Home

The number of people suffering from Coronavirus infection has hit an elderly nursing home in northern New Jersey, where police found 18 dead bodies in what the governor called a “military barracks” two days in a row earlier this week. .

Police issued a statement Monday that the body was stored in the home, Andover Township Police Chief Eric Danielson said Thursday.

When police arrived, he said the body of the guard had not been found – but they found 13 bodies inside. They were taken Monday night and taken to the hospital in a car parked in the refrigerator.

The New Jersey Herald reported the discovery of the corpses, following the discovery of the bodies of five people at home on Sunday following complaints by law enforcement officials.

Nineteen of the 35 homeowners who have died since March 30 have been infected with the cancer that causes COVID-19, said Commissioner of Health Judy Persichilli. Of the more than 500 residents listed on April 15, 103 tested positive, and more than 100 had symptoms. Indeed, employees of the company also showed signs.

Regional health officials visited early Sunday morning after the state health department received a hospital message requesting the bodies, Persichilli said. On Tuesday, they reported that they had no equipment.

In an email Thursday, co-worker Chaim Scheinbaum claimed that the workers’ compensation had arrived but that the number of people who died over the weekend had overwhelmed the center’s resources.

“Previous and after hours weekend breaks, with more than average deaths, have contributed more to the deaths than usual in the administration room,” said Superintendent Chaim Scheinbaum. .

The area used for residents who have died up to the funeral home has four custom options, “having a maximum of 12,” Scheinbaum said.

The staff at the center is “very strong” with 12 nurses, one is more than normal, and 39 nurses, less than normal, Scheinbaum said.

Police have released a photo of a car containing a box outside the home used to store the bodies after a hazmat team removed them.

Voice Representative Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat whose district includes Andover Township, said at the end of the week that the facility was “heavily loaded.” He said he received calls and emails from the affected family.

“One of my concerns is that these places don’t communicate in real time,” he said. “That’s what I’m hearing from the family. That’s unfortunate. It’s impossible that they have to call me for renewal.”

Gov. Phil Murphy said at a press conference Thursday that “dozens” died at Andover Medical Center and asked the state attorney general to look into what happened there, as well as any nursing homes. a disease that has many deaths.

The Democratic governor said he was saddened that the corpses were allowed to gather in a barracks on campus. New Jerseyans living in long-term care facilities deserve to be treated with respect, compassion and dignity. “

Coronavirus is rapidly spreading through a national surveillance team, which has put pressure on federal health officials to pursue the COVID-19 virus in public. In New Jersey, 471 residents of long-term care facilities died by Wednesday, and 358 of the 375 state facilities reported improved cases, according to state health officials.

Since last month, the state has stopped visiting, has issued a general shutdown and requires all areas to be notified residents, relatives and staff of any outbreaks of the disease.

Persichilli said this week 123 long-term care centers were prevented from admitting patients because they did not show how to distinguish infected COVID-19 residents from non-infected people.

In the past week, according to Persichilli, the state distributed over 100,000 N-100,000 masks, 700,000 masks, 7,000 face masks and over 700,000 gloves for long-term workplaces.

Journalist at the Press Mike Mike Catalini contributed to this report.

