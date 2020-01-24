18 films you didn’t know were comic-based

Even before every third published film is based on a comic, as has been the case in the past ten years, Hollywood has long searched this medium for material with which it can adjust to the screen. In fact, this has been happening longer than many people think, and certainly not as often.

This list includes 18 films based on either a long-standing comic series, a comic mini-series, or even just a single comic – but each one actually started as a hand-drawn creation on a page before being flipped over into live action and / or animated characters and environments in a feature film.

18 Weird Science

One of John Hughes’ more unusual films – and one of the only ones in which he moves in the fantasy field – is Weird Science, the story of two adorable teenage losers who find a way to literally create their dream girl out of nothing.

The source material for the film from 1985 comes from over 30 years, namely from a short-lived science fiction anthology comic series with the same name from the EC comics, which have since been dissolved. The film was most directly inspired by the premise of the fifth edition of the comic series entitled “Made of the Future”.

17 snow piercer

A co-production by South Korean and Czech film companies based on a French comic and starring one of the biggest US stars at the moment – this is exactly the cocktail for the outstanding snow piercer.

Not only is it surprising to many that Snowpiercer is based on a comic, but do you also believe that this comic – Le Transperceneige – was published in 1982? Le Transperceneige was eventually renamed “The Escape” when it became part of a series that resulted in two sequels and a prequel. It is unclear whether the upcoming Snowpiercer TV series builds on the entire comic series or branches in a different direction.

16 Great Hero 6

When you think of Disney and Marvel films, it’s easy to think only of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but the House of Mouse has dealt with comic films outside of this multi-billion dollar company.

Even if you’ve never heard of the Rocketeer comic, it seemed pretty obvious that the 1991 Disney film was probably based on an old comic. It was less easy to assume that Disney’s underrated computer animation film Big Hero 6 also comes from comics and Marvel comics. The lesser-known superhero team first appeared in 1998 and only appeared sporadically over the next ten years before Disney grabbed the film rights.

15 men in black

The original Men In Black saw Will Smith at its peak, with a hugely successful film paired with a hugely successful song, and only a year after his hugely successful television series ended. Smith owes his megastar status to a large extent to the success of Men In Black and, on behalf, the relatively niche comic series that inspired him.

Though it would eventually be bought up and revived by Marvel to double the film’s success, the original comic series The Men In Black in 1990 and 1991 had only two short editions, initially under a small, now defunct Canadian comic book publisher called Aircel.

14 Kingsman: The Secret Service

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has not only successfully revived the seemingly unprofitable X-Men film archive with First Class (to let it fall apart after he left), but also demonstrated his talent to record lesser-known comics and convert them into comics to incredibly fun films ,

He did it first with a movie from 2010 that we’ll cover later in this list so we don’t spoil it here, but he put that clout into the adaptation of another pretty niche comic called Kingsman and the first Band shot, The Secret Service, in the excellent film of the same name.

13 red

Bruce Willis appears to have been on cruise control for the past ten years, taking films for a paycheck, and looking like he couldn’t get bored while filming. In fact, one of the last times he seemed to have a really good time on the screen was the 2010 ensemble action film Red, with a funny cast that included Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, and Helen Mirren, all of whom were lusty had more fun than usual.

What inspired this film that made all of these actors relax and have so much fun? A short-lived series with the same name that ran between 2003 and 2004. Following the success of the film, a series of prequel comics were commissioned to elaborate the background stories of both the original and the characters newly created for the film.

12 The mask

Few actors were older than Jim Carrey in the mid-1990s. His great success earned him one of the greatest single-film earnings in film history. And few films were larger showcases for Carrey’s boundless manic energy and seemingly rubberized face than the action comedy The Mask.

Although The Mask was obviously inspired by classic cartoons, it was actually based on a comic series of the same name. However, the original comics were much darker and made “The Mask” do much worse, much more deadly things on its nightly rages. Instead, it was decided to rebuild him as a stupid, PG-13 recognized troublemaker for the film version.

11 Wanted

Russian director Timur Bekmambetov caused a sensation with his zombie film Night Watch. He broke box office records in his home country and enthusiastic fans such as Quentin Tarantino, Danny Boyle and Tim Burton.

For his first American film, Bekmambetov decided to stage the stylish action “Wanted”, in which the then aspiring James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie appeared in a hitherto rare Hollywood production on a large budget for the actress. The story that bends the ball was based on a limited-edition comic series of the same name that was published four years earlier.

10 V For Vendetta

It can be difficult to know which and how many comic strips from the legendary Alan Moore have been adapted because he is generally disgusted for Hollywood to refuse recognition for one of them. If you’ve ever seen the film adaptation of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, it’s hard to blame him for his bitterness.

That being said, not all film adaptations of his work were terrible. In fact, based on his comic, V For Vendetta is one he could be proud of if he were just a little more open-minded about such things.

9 The crow

Unfortunately, it is impossible to talk about The Crow without also discussing the fact that his star Brandon Lee tragically died in an accident with a propeller plane while filming. It’s also hard to mention that The Crow has a cinematic release, without the various horrific sequels and TV splits affecting the whole thing.

With all the luggage you have to wade through, it’s not only easy to overlook how good the original crow film is, but it’s also based on a comic book series that came on the market in 1989 and in in the 90s various forms ran.

8 Random acts of violence

You can never tell which actors will become capable directors, and it is often just as surprising what kind of directors they become. For example, who would have thought that Jay Baruchel, known as the endearing loser in projects like Knocked Up, Undeclared and How To Train Your Dragon, would show up as a horror director?

But that was exactly what happened when Baruchel released Random Acts of Violence last year, a slasher film that he had written and directed that received rave reviews from various media focused on horror films. The source material for violence was a comic of the same name from 2010.

7 Way to Perdition

Tom Hanks as a villain? Well, technically, yes … but it’s Tom Hanks, so his Hitman character in Road to Perdition still looks friendly and personable. Paul Newman, Jude Law, Stanley Tucci and a pre-007 Daniel Craig also starred in the film, directed by Sam Mendes.

Before it was a film that struggled to dislike the loveliest actor in Hollywood history, Road to Perdition was a comic strip in which several sequels appeared.

6 R.I.P.D.

Although Ryan Reynolds deserved more than his place among the comic book kings for the Deadpool films, the actor is also associated with a few guys in this category. Aside from his debut as Deadpool in the disappointing X-Men Origins: Wolverine and his lead role in the terrifying Green Lantern – although he probably met Blake Lively there, he probably didn’t regret it – Reynolds also played bridges with Jeff the 2013 RIPD bomb

How little is known the R.I.P.D. Comic? There isn’t even a Wikipedia page, whereas the film’s terrible video game adaptation does. The most visible versions of R.I.P.D. His terrible film and his terrible video game are considered a brand.

5 kick-ass

Do you remember the other Matthew Vaughn film we teased in the Kingsmen entry? Here is the dark, fun superhero movie Kick-Ass from 2010. The source material written by Mark Millar, who apparently wrote the comics that make up 75% of all comic films, is called Kick-Ass: The Dave Lizewski Years and ran from 2008 to 2014.

Unlike other films on this list, Kick-Ass 2 was still based on the original comic series, this time after the second and third volumes of the comic series. The discussion of a third and final Kick-Ass film has not been completed in the seven years since, but nothing concrete has yet been announced.

4 A history of violence

After making a name for himself in one of the most successful film franchises of all time, Viggo Mortensen largely distanced himself from large, epic Hollywood productions like The Lord of the Rings and instead chose mostly smaller, more interesting projects. The result is a fairly outstanding filmography consisting of acclaimed, challenging films like The Road, Eastern Promises and A History of Violence.

History, one of several projects in which Mortensen worked with director David Cronenberg, was based on a comic published in 1997 and was described by many critics as one of the best films of the 2000s.

3 tank girls

The ads and trailers for Tank Girl show that it was a film that really thought it was cool and nervous. It’s clear when you watch the film for yourself that it’s none of these things, and it’s a complete mess that smells of serious meddling in the studio and is crowned with Ice-T as a dog man named Ripper T-Saint.

Tank Girl was based on a comic by Jamie Hewlett, who later became famous as the artist of the fictional band Gorillaz. Although the studio initially looked for his involvement in the film, he said that most of his contributions were ignored and he is extremely embarrassed by the results.

2 From hell

After the Hughes brothers first made a name for themselves in films that focused on busy city life (Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, American Pimp), they took a surprising career move when their fourth film instead became a Gothic Slasher Film from the London and 19th centuries was starring Johnny Depp and Heather Graham.

From Hell is not only loosely based on the story of the real serial killer Jack the Ripper, but is also another adaptation of a comic written by Hollywood hater Alan Moore. In fact, it was the first to mean that it was the first to put the bad taste for filming of his work into his mouth.

1 stories from the crypt presented …

Although the main screen version of Tales from the Crypt is the HBO anthology series from 1989-1996, it has produced two Hollywood films with a theatrical release, so it is eligible for this list. It is important that it is based on a comic series from the 1950s, which actually ran for five years in the first run.

After the success of the TV series (and at least the first film), Tales from the Crypt experienced a massive revival as a brand that spawned an animated series, multiple albums, and new comic book runs. There were also two failed restart attempts, one in 2011 and one in 2017 with M. Night Shyamalan at the top.

