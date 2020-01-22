18 Little-known facts about the relationship between Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich

Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough probably seem like a weird couple. One is a professional hockey player and the other is a professional standard dancer. But after meeting in 2013 and starting a relationship, it would mostly go smoothly for a couple who are really in love. They got married in 2017 and enjoyed being a prominent couple who shared many moments with their fans. But there are still a few things that people may not know, including how it all started and how Brooks seems to have the ability to see the future, knowing more than once that Julianne and he would be together.

Hockey players and dancers may not be that old, but for Brooks and Julianne they have managed to work together and enjoy life. Sure, there are always rumors of a breakup, and at the moment the two seem to be taking a rocky road, but both show mutual support as they find out their life together. Here are some little-known things you should know about their relationship.

18 How they met

Julianne Hough worked with actor Teddy Spears on a never released film that was also friends with hockey player Brooks Laich. It is said that Spears asked Hough if she would see someone while Brooks was watching a game, and when she said no, she pointed it out and said, “I have someone for you.”

17 juicy fruit girls

Before Brooks Laich met or arranged to meet Julianne, he told his friend Teddy Spears that he wanted to meet a girl like that in a Juicy Fruit commercial he was watching. Coincidentally, the Juicy Fruit girl was none other than Julianne Hough, so Brooks basically predicted his marriage without knowing it.

16 Family approval

If you know the Hough family, you know that Brother Derek is also a dancer and is close to his sister. Derek said he knew within a month that they would get married because his sister looked so happy with Brooks. Brooks even asked Derek to attend his wedding ceremony as the bride’s guide.

15 Keep it traditional

Brooks Spawn is pretty old-fashioned when it comes to dating. Not only did he assume that he and Julianne were a couple, he actually asked her if he could be her boyfriend. Of course, Julianne thought they were a boyfriend and girlfriend after just a few months of dating, but Brooks wanted to do it officially. There is Facebook for these streams.

14 long distance calls

Obviously, celebrity couples find it difficult to move and live a busy life. During their time together, Brooks played for Washington, Toronto and Los Angeles. Julianne tried to get her film career and other ventures going, so they had to make the long distance call work, which they did through constant communication.

13 He is interested in dance

One of the things Brooks did is interest in her dance. While hockey couldn’t be further from the dance, Brooks asked questions about her dance, performance, and movements so that he could understand them better. This is how you make a relationship work and you are interested in the activities of your partner.

12 She is interested in hockey

By dating Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough became a WAG. An “athlete’s wife and friend” may be associated with some stereotypes, but Hough supported and attended games Brooks played and asked many questions to understand the game, as she knows next to nothing about hockey.

Have 11 fur babies

Obviously, the children’s question arises when a couple approaches and marries. While Brooks and Julianne are open to kids, they’re happy with their fur babies. They initially have two puppies, Lexi and Harley, and support Hough’s sister, who has six children alone.

10 Train together

Couples who train together, stay together? Well, that seems to be the case for Brooks and Julianne, who both have to be incredibly fit to keep up in dance and hockey, and often train together to spend more time together. This includes beach exercises that Brooks appears to be taking part in on Monday and Thursday, and that Julianne likes to take part in.

9 caught for the first time in 2014

Like many celebrities, they try to keep their relationship secret and stay away from cameras. But in 2014, the cat was out of the bag when Brooks and Julianne were seen together when Brooks went to Los Angeles to spend some time with her. The paparazzi were everywhere and they became an official celebrity couple.

8 suggestion

In August 2015, Brooks Laich decided that Julianne would be the one, and Brooks sat on one knee and asked her to marry him. The traditional man also has a romantic side and chooses the best place and time to ask his wife to be with a great ring.

7 Long commitment

There was no rush to get married as Brooks and Julianne had a long engagement and were slowly planning their wedding. They held an engagement party and were in no hurry to get married. They enjoyed the engagement process and have put off a lot of wedding planning for over two years.

6 Ringless on New Year’s Day

Julianne sparked some separation controversy on New Years Eve when she hosted the countdown without her wedding ring. It made many people think that she and Brooks stopped, although they were seen together later in January and Brooks was still wearing his ring.

5 Share every moment

Brooks and Julianne are very active on social media and post a lot about their relationship. You can virtually keep her entire relationship on Instagram in a photo diary, as Hough’s five million followers have seen many photos of her and Brooks together throughout their relationship. Which also sparked some speculation about a breakup since she hasn’t taken many photos together lately.

4 Measured ring

Brooks must have had a strong feeling that Julianne was the one because he said he had measured Julianne’s ring to size it just in case he actually had to buy it and didn’t want to Drink her a tip , Clever move by Brooks, shooting so early is brave.

3 honeymoons in the Kruger National Park

Brooks and Julianne went to Africa and the Kruger National Park for their honeymoon. Julianne said she was very concerned about going on a safari first because she was close to wildlife, and was even warned not to make sudden movements in the truck because the animals might consider her lunch.

2 remote problems

Long distance calls can be difficult for couples for many different reasons, including proximity. Julianne admitted that they had to try to be intimate on the phone a few times. She admitted it was difficult and often burst out laughing, which ruined the mood. She says she needs a lot more practice and now practice makes perfect.

1 It is messy

One thing Brooks has a problem with is that Julianne can get a little confused. He said she tended to leave dirty dishes in the sink, dirty clothes on the floor, and wet towels. There is a small age gap between them, so it could be an age thing. Brooks loves a clean kitchen and it sometimes means that he has to reach for it.

