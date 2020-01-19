18 photos These WWE stars don’t want us to see their wives and friends

It is difficult for a WWE superstar (or just a wrestler in general who wrestles anywhere in the world) to maintain a healthy balance between his Kayfabe life (a wrestling synonym for fictional life) and his real life. Especially in times of social media, reality and fiction melt far too seamlessly in the eyes of the fans when they look at their favorite wrestlers. This is why wrestlers can find it so difficult to get into the dating scene. Or, worse, try going out with your fellow wrestlers.

Both cases can be incredibly difficult for the average wrestler, especially for the world famous wrestler who works for WWE. This is forcing WWE wrestlers to make their dating lives even more private, which is why some of these WWE stars may not want us to see the following pictures of their wives and friends.

18 Aleister Black’s wife, Zelina Vega

via thesportster.com

Zelina Vega is currently married to WWE superstar Aleister Black and also acts as an onscreen manager for WWE USA champion Andrade. However, before one of the two men entered her life, she was engaged to be married to another wrestler, Austin Aries. Don’t show Black more intimate pictures of his lady with the former WWE employee.

17 Andrades fiancé, Charlotte Flair

via Pinterest

Speaking of Andrade, the US champion became engaged on New Year’s Day 2020 to his real girlfriend Charlotte Flair. It will not be the first time that the main WrestleMania promoter will be engaged, nor will it be the first time that she will get married. She was first married to mild Riki Johnson for three years, then to her wrestler Bram for two years.

16 Corey Graves girlfriend, Carmella

via Pinterest

Corey Graves and Carmella’s relationship was exposed in unconventional circumstances. They originally decided to keep their dating life private, and their relationship ended in the middle of the divorce from Graves’ ex. As a result, Graves and Mella have brought their lives to the public by addressing it on social media and even on WWE television.

15 wife of Matt Hardy, Reby Sky

via wattpad.com

Fans may have seen Reby Sky at Matt Hardy’s side during their time together in IMPACT wrestling, but years before they met the Hardy Boy, she was hugged with future Dean Ambrose in her days at CZW. During their time together on the Indies, Sky was often arm and arm with Jon Moxley and smooched.

14 Zack Ryder’s fiance, Chelsea Green

via Pinterest

Chelsea Green, who recently made her NXT debut on WWE TV, was engaged to WWE superstar Zack Ryder last April during the WrestleMania weekend. As all of her engagement photos showed on social media, he suggested the Empire State Building. We also found this booty image on social media, which Ryder is unlikely to show off so quickly.

13 Daniel Bryan’s wife, Brie Bella

on Twitter

Together with her sister Nikki, Brie Bella has managed to maintain a sparkling clean image, and her husband Daniel Bryan has acquired a similar first-class image. So he can hope that we don’t remember this photo of the sisters celebrating with Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio and Matt Hardy during their wilder days on the street.

12 The undertaker’s wife, Michelle McCool

via WWE

In odd irony, years before Michelle McCool even started to meet The Undertaker in real life, McCool was on screen with Chuck Palumbo in 2007 Taker, he came to the ring on a motorcycle that McCool often used on the storyline relationship Back rode. How ironic.

11 Still Undertaker’s Wife, Michelle McCool

via Pinterest

As painfully ironic as the last photo was, it doesn’t look nearly as embarrassing as this relapse photo of Michelle McCool, who works with Rob Van Dam and stretches as much as her current husband probably wishes to remain private. Especially since after years of wrestling, Taker’s back is likely to be torn to stretch with her in the same way.

10 wife of Karl Anderson, Tini

via Pinterest

Karl Anderson loves to flaunt his wife on Instagram and above all to make her a meme that he calls his “hot Asian wife”. As much as he loves to show off his wife, he may not be showing this picture of an insightful Tini as quickly as she is posing with his WWE Raw Tag Team Championships belts, especially since none of us looks at these two titles. Well, not these two titles.

9 Miz’s wife, Maryse

via flickr.com

The Miz and Maryse have developed into WWE’s ideal It partners, who are positioned as top superstars in wrestling activities and at the same time receive their own reality TV show on the USA Network. Long before they met, however, pictures of Maryse appeared in the arms of Jack Swagger, who is currently working for AEW.

8 Triple H Ms. Stephanie McMahon

via Tumblr

In the story, Stephanie McMahon and her then boyfriend (now husband) were with Kurt Angle in a love triangle on the screen. It was widely rumored that The Game no longer launched the plot because of real jealousy in his head. Images like this one by Angle and Steph could trigger the King of Kings.

7 wife of Montez Ford, Bianca Belair

about IG

Montez Ford was successful on Raw’s charismatic tag team, The Street Profits, on Monday evening. Between his early career success and what he comes home to, it’s easy to say the jackpot. But he may not want us to rummage through pictures like his wife, NXT superstar Bianca Belair, especially if he is nowhere in the picture.

6 Killian Dain’s wife, Nikki Cross

on Twitter

Nikki Cross’ current character in WWE essentially portrays her as a butter face, which is often overshadowed by her much prettier Tag Team partner Alexa Bliss, but as this photo before WWE shows, Cross is anything but a butter face. Granted, her NXT husband, Killian Dain, may not want us to stare at his wife when she looks like this.

5 Drake Maverick’s wife, Renee Michelle

about IG

Renee Michelle was not only featured in some of Drake Maverick’s storylines in his hunt for the 24/7 title, but she even wrestled with him on Raw in a mixed day. Most of the time, Drake’s rivals like Elias tend to make flirtatious comments about her. Pictures like this may not help.

4 Brock Lesnar’s wife, Sable

via YouTube

It’s been over a decade since Sable has been directly involved in wrestling, let alone WWE, but her husband is deeply rooted in the industry as he’s positioned as a WWE champion. We doubt that Brock Lesnar remembers his wife’s old job of having a relationship with his boss, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, on the screen.

3 The wife of Mike Kanellis, Maria

via YouTube

The last time we saw Mike Kanellis on TV was in a story where different wrestlers were basically fighting for his wife. We run the risk of creating a life-mimicking art situation and better not show him pictures than she was with CM Punk.

2 Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix

via Pinterest

Maria is not the only wrestler that CM Punk has dated in the past, and she wasn’t his last. Another wrestler he met with in real life for a while was Beth Phoenix. The then couple even had a corner together in 2010 when he met them with their finisher during the 2010 Royal Rumble Match. Her current husband, Edge, may feel uncomfortable when he hovers the Punk clip over Phoenix ‘body after making his move.

1 CM Punks wife, AJ Lee

via WWE

And now the tables have turned. Now CM Punk’s wife is the focus of a man who is in no way, in no form or in any form her husband. Before getting to know CM Punk, she had a story on the screen where she was with John Cena. We wonder if this kayfabe romance between them has ever passed into real life.

Sources: WWE.com, YouTube

Next

8 wrestlers tied to AEW (and 8 who don’t hold)

