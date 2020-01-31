18 South Korean evacuees hospitalized after returning from Wuhan | world

Buses that transport South Korean evacuees from Wuhan depart after arriving at Gimpo International Airport in Gimpo, South Korea on January 31, 2020. – Reuters pic

SEOUL, January 31 – A total of 18 South Korean evacuees who arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan were hospitalized after symptoms were discovered.

A charter plane with a total of 368 South Korean citizens came this morning from Wuhan to the south, where the virus probably originated from an animal and seafood market.

Among them, 18 evacuees who showed symptoms were hospitalized in two medical facilities in Seoul, the country’s vice health minister, Kim Gang-lip, told reporters.

“The 350 people who are asymptomatic … will stay in temporary facilities outside of Seoul for the next two weeks,” he added.

“During the 14 days, residents are not allowed to leave the facility, and outside visits are completely prohibited.”

The announcement is concerned about the spread of the virus in the country where eleven cases were identified on Friday afternoon.

According to Seoul’s health authorities, three people have contracted the virus without having traveled to China.

One of them is a man in his fifties who developed symptoms after eating with the third confirmed patient in the south at a restaurant in the south of Seoul.

The second flight from the south is said to fly to Wuhan in order to evacuate another 300 Koreans in the coming days.

The Seoul government’s decision to quarantine the evacuees in Jincheon and Asan, two cities around 85 kilometers south of Seoul, met with fierce opposition from local residents.

The country’s deputy health minister, Kim, was physically assaulted by some demonstrators earlier this week when he visited Jincheon before the evacuees arrived. – AFP