18 surprising facts about 50 cents and Eminem’s friendship chronicle

Eminem and 50 Cent are one of the best known and most dynamic hip hop duos. The couple share an exceptional bond and are meant to help each other in the most difficult and critical times. Eminem was the one who discovered the raw talent of 50 cents, just like what Dr. Dre did to Eminem. On the other hand, 50 always helps to shield Eminem in every feud in which he is involved. With cult songs such as In Da Club and The Real Slim Shady, they were among the best-selling artists of the early 2000s.

Since then, their friendship has remained close, even after Shady Records was separated 50 times in 2014. I owe a large part of my success to Em, because if he hadn’t been upset about the project, nobody else would have bothered to do it. “

This list may not surprise many, but let’s jump into the time machine today and rekindle one of the best friendships in hip-hop history: 50 cents and Eminem.

18 2002: Eminem listened to 50 Cent’s mixtape – and gave him his shot

Eminem and 50 Cent’s friendship began when Eminem, who was at the peak of his career before the release of Marshall Mathers LP, listened to the mix tape of 50 Cent’s Guess Who’s Back. 50 was at the lowest point of his life and career: he was struck from his label and shot nine times because he named a certain number of dealers from his hood in the song Gettho Qu’ran. Eminem was impressed and signed a 50:50 stake with Dr. Dre’s label Aftermath.

17. 2003: 50-cent Eminem as his favorite white man

In 2003 50 Cent released its studio album debut Get Rich or Die Tryin ‘under the flag of Shady / Aftermath. With over ten million copies sold worldwide, the album achieved great commercial success and led 50 to become the hottest property of hip-hop. The song Patiently Waiting from this album shows how Eminem introduces 50 to the world, while 50 Em congratulates for its status in hip-hop. 50 calls Eminem: “Hey Em, you know that you are my favorite white boy, don’t you? / I owe you that!”

16 2003: You approached the VMAs like real homies

For his success with his debut album, MTV was awarded 50 as the best rap video and best new artist at the MTV Video Music Awards 2003. Eminem also won an award for his single “Lose Yourself” for best video for a film. That may sound boastful, but if you’re the hottest rapper in the business who connects to the hottest protege, it’s the best time to get to an awards ceremony like a boss.

15 2003: You enlisted Lloyd Banks for Don’t Push Me

You are done with games. Waiting patiently isn’t the only song by Get Rich or Die Tryin ‘that Eminem featured. Eminem & 50 have won Lloyd Banks, long-time friend of G-Unit, for the song Don’t Push Me. Eminem raps: “I bullied myself in this game, man, I’m done with games / Man, I’m done with saying I’m done with games.”

14 2003: When Eminem and his homeboys destroyed 50 of Ja Rules’ careers

50 was at the height of his feud with New York rapper Ja Rule when Eminem and Dr. Dre signed him to Shady / Aftermath. Ja and Irv Gotti, his label manager, threatened Eminem to take action if he had 50 dissertations published against her. Yes began to spray insults, even against Eminem’s then seven-year-old daughter Hailie. In response, Eminem, D12 and Obie Trice released the derogatory track Hailie’s Revenge (Doe Rae Mi) with vocals from Hailie.

13 2004: 50 and Eminem rolled like a boss to the Shady National Convention

Eminem, 50 cents, and Dr. Dre arrived at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City in 2004 for the Shady National Convention, a TV stunt that launched Eminem’s Shade 45 satellite radio station. Interestingly, the future U.S. President Donald Trump was introduced. He said, “Slim Shady is a winner. He has brains. He has courage. And he has Donald Trump’s voice. Ladies and gentlemen, our great candidate, Slim Shady.”

12 2005: 50 and Eminem played their version of Batman and Robin

Who says you can’t look gangsta if you’re a superhero comic nerd at the same time? Eminem was featured on 50 Cent’s second album The Massacre. 50 and Eminem continue their feud with The Source exec Benzino, warning everyone never to make friends with Gatman and Robbin. The song tries out the theme song of the 1960s TV series about Batman and his buddy Robbin.

“You touch Shady / I’d rather let you leave,” knocks 50 cents.

11 2006: If you strengthen each other in hip hop, you don’t know

Eminem and 50 Cent brought together the crews Aftermath, Shady and G-Unit to underline their influence on the rap game on Shady Records’ single You Don’t Know from 2006. Eminem reminds everyone of his instant chemistry with Fif and raps up: “When I and Fif came together to make this music / The more we were wrapped up / We just developed a community through it.”

10 2006: When they rapped on Eminem Presents: The Re-Up album of the 50s

On the same album, Eminem raps to 50 Cent’s beat box on the song The Re-Up. Eminem raps: “Once again it’s the sickest and most genuine Killas. The most villainous Dre protege, the dodgy apprentice. Drop the zeros and go with these heroes” while doing what he does best: deliver hooks.

9 2009: When 50 (with Dr. Dre) Eminem come back into the spotlight with an award-winning collaboration song, crack a bottle

Eminem went to rehab in 2007, was declared drug-free a year later, and released his first album as a sober man, Relapse, in 2009. Eminem teamed up with 50 cents and Dr. Dre on the album’s first single, Crack a Bottle. The single sees Eminem returning and has been praised by critics when Billboard said, “His skills remain some of the best in hip-hop, and the accompanying contributions make the music a bit stronger.”

8 2010: When they played a prank on Lloyd Banks on the backstage of the Home & Home Tour

Eminem and 50 played a prank on Lloyd Banks in 2010. Eminem claimed that Lloyd did not want him to work on his next project, H.F.M. 2. 50 added more fuel to the fire by questioning Lloyd’s loyalty: “Did you say something to someone that you didn’t want him on the file?”

Lloyd, who was both scared and confused, finally found relief when Em & 50 told him it was a prank. They later presented him with his gold plaque for his song Beamer, Benz or Bentley.

7 2012: When they congratulated themselves on my life

50 cents and Eminem teamed up with Maroon V frontman Adam Levine for the 1950s hit My Life. 50 describes this song as his “recovery” – an allusion to Eminem’s award-winning album Recovery from 2010 – and his “comeback hit”. Originally released on Fif’s Street King Immortal album, this song was later completely removed from the project.

6 2014: When 50 spoke highly of Eminem

In 2014 50 speaks a lot about his mentor Eminem.

“Hip hop is undoubtedly black music, and unfortunately it is difficult for some people to accept that you have a white artist who does better than black artists. It is what it is. You can become who you think you are , who that is.” best black artist and put her face to face in a room with Em and he will eat this (guy) alive, “he said to Music Choice.

5 2015: When they crashed the Southpaw film premiere

50 was cast on the boxing film of 2015, Southpaw, as Jordan Mains, manager of boxer Hope. Eminem provided the original soundtrack. During the film premiere in New York, Em rarely appeared in public. While he explained extra how his music works throughout the film, 50 playfully crashed the interview.

‘Who is this guy? “Eminem said sarcastically before hugging 50. Talk about a lasting brotherhood!

4 2017: When 50 Eminem has almost stopped rapping

In 2017 Eminem congratulated 50 on his 42nd birthday.

“Second, I want to remind you of a verse you did that made me stop rapping,” he said. Then he spits G-Unit’s rap on Places To Go from the 8-mile soundtrack that made him throw in the towel in 2002. 50 published the video again on his Instagram and wrote: “Thank you, @eminem, you know that you are still the best in the world to me man, I love you brother.”

3 2018: When 50 jumped on Eminem’s Kamikaze plane

Eminem pulled a kamikaze when he released his tenth studio album, Kamikaze, in 2018. It was released in response to critics, fans and haters downplaying its previous album, Revival. It was aimed at many high-profile personalities, including hip-hop artists such as MGK, Joe Budden, Lil Xan and many others. 50 was enthusiastic about the project and posted a fake Nike promo from Em on his Instagram titled “Believe in the game’s restoration. Even if it means destroying all players.”

2 2018: When 50 supported Eminem on his ongoing feud with rapper machine gun Kelly

One of the people Eminem rejects on Kamikaze is the Kelly machine gun. The feud began a long time ago in 2012 when the 21-year-old MGK wrongly praised the 16-year-old Hailie Jade as “hot, with all due respect, because Em is king”. The dispute has continued since then, with MGK and Eminem publishing both diss tracks against each other: Rap Devil and Killshot. 50 later he congratulated Killshot on his Instagram, which was slated for the biggest debut of a hip hop song on YouTube.

1 2019: When 50 people used social media to defend them from Nick Cannon

Eminem has fueled the fire between him and rapper / TV personality Nick ‘Wild n Out’ Cannon. Nick lighted the beef again ten years later, repeatedly pounding Em on his knees in podcasts and bringing Eminem back to his feature with Fat Joe, Lord Above. Then Nick released four diss tracks, but Em didn’t answer any of them.

It turned out that 50 advised Eminem not to act against him. He said to The Wrap, “You can’t argue with a fool. If you understand that a person doesn’t sign up even if they lose, the argument is forever. So you should just stop.”

