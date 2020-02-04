18 surprising facts about Bayley and Sasha Banks

There was a time when the WWE exhibited women more for their looks than for their wrestling skills, if they had any, but that time is long past thanks to all the talented women in each of the company’s brands. This development started in NXT and was led by people like Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, all of whom have had impressive careers.

It is true that Bayley and Sasha have achieved a lot in a short time, and it is also true that their lives are fairly public thanks to the internet and social media, but that does not mean that we know everything there is to know In fact, not even the biggest wrestling brands can make this claim. After all, here are some surprising facts about the future Hall of Famers.

18 Sasha’s mother didn’t want her to be involved in wrestling

Sasha Banks is a big name in the WWE, which fits well since she was a fan of the company from a young age, but if her mother had found her way, “The Boss” might never have existed. Sasha’s mother didn’t like to watch wrestling, and she would force her to switch channels because she preferred that her daughter focus on the church rather than the square circle.

17 Bayley was bullied when she was young

You may not have to worry about a lot of things, but it is still quite difficult to be a child, especially if you are dealing with bullies. Bayley knows everything about it since she was bullied as a child because she looked, dressed, and sounded like that, but she was able to overcome this part of her life and have been involved in anti-bullying campaigns since then.

16 Your wrestling inspirations

Many of the superstars currently in the WWE have grown up with advertising and most of them have been inspired to become wrestlers because of certain people. Randy Savage was her inspiration for Bayley, and she honored him by wearing bright colors and tassels while Sasha absolutely loved Eddie Guerrero, and she has expressed that love countless times with her equipment.

15 Bayley should stop smiling from a trainer

Bayley will always be remembered as the hug that always had a smile on her face, and if she had listened to one of her coaches, we might not even have seen that side of her. Jordan Styles was her first coach, and he told her that she had to stop smiling so much to properly sell the idea of ​​being in danger.

14 Sasha heard from Eddie on his tribute show

November 13, 2005 will forever be a dark day in wrestling history since it was the day we lost Eddie Guerrero. Given that he was Sasha’s idol, she took it very hard. The following day, the WWE held a tribute show for Eddie on Raw, and Sasha was there that evening, and on that show she learned the devastating news.

13 Bayley was under a different name

Bayley has been with WWE since 2013, but spent several years in India before signing with the company. In the end she wrestled for several doctorates and during that time she was called “Davina Rose”, and although the WWE did not like this name, it did sound good.

12 Sasha is an anime fan

The nerd culture has exploded and within that culture there is a small segment known as the anime community that Sasha is proud of. It turns out that Sasha is a die-hard Sailor Moon fan, but she also likes My Hero Academia so much that she named one of her moves “Izuku Midoriya” after the main character of the anime.

11 The meaning behind the name “Bayley”

If you want to go far as a professional wrestler, you have to tick several boxes, and one of these boxes has a good name that people will remember. Most wrestlers have a story behind their name, and in Bayley’s case her name came into play because she thought it would be “cool” to have a name related to the Bay Area in which she grew up.

10 The inspiration for “The Boss” character

At one point it looked like Sasha wasn’t going to make it to the WWE, but that changed when she invented the character “The Boss”. She may have been inspired by Eddie Guerrero, but when it comes to her role on the screen, she decided to model herself on jazz and jacqueline, both of whom were masters.

9 Bayley played basketball

Many WWE superstars have an athletic background, as some of the men used to be soccer players, but Bayley played something different when she was younger. Bayley really likes basketball and when she was in high school, she was on her school basketball team. She also played on the school volleyball team.

8 Sasha’s WrestleMania debut was earlier than you thought

According to WWE, Sasha’s official lead actress debut took place on July 13, 2015, but that’s not entirely true since she first appeared in the lead role in the company’s largest pay-per-view. This happened around WrestleMania 30, where Sasha, along with Charlotte and Alexa Bliss, were on stage as part of Triple H’s appearance.

7 Bayley’s Shimmer Mentor

When she was known as Davina Rose, Bayley spent some time with SHIMMER, a women’s advocacy, and when she was there, a veteran took her under her wing. This veteran was Serena Deeb and she has her own WWE connection since she, CM Punk and Luke Gallows founded the Straight Edge Society stable.

6 Sasha’s Chaotic Wrestling Days

Like many of the women who are currently in the WWE, Sasha was signed on for her wrestling background, and she did pretty well in India. Sasha made a name for herself with Chaotic Wrestling, where she became the female champion of the doctorate, and before dropping her because of her WWE signing, she kept that title for over 250 days.

5 Sasha has a sweet tooth

To be a WWE superstar you have to be in good shape, which means you have to eat well, which Sasha does, but it’s really hard for her because she has a sweet tooth. During her Muscle & Fitness interview, she said, “I have a sugar tooth. I am a big cake fan. I love cheesecake and brownies. You name it and I eat it.”

4 Your main competitors are both in the wresting business

Everyone gets involved in some kind of romantic relationship, and pro wrestlers are no different, but a number of them engage with people who are also part of the industry. Bayley is currently engaged to Aaron Solow, an indie wrestler who once appeared on WWE’s Tough Enough, and Sasha is married to Sarath Ton, a former wrestler who works with the WWE as a costume designer.

3 Sasha was the first to do a great job

Sasha is a real trailblazer because in 2015 she and Bayley made history at NXT Takeover: Respect, where they were the first women to host a WWE special with the first Iron Man match for women. A year later, she and Charlotte were the first women to host a WWE PPV main event by participating in the women’s first Hell In A Cell match.

2 Bayley enjoys the pogo stick

Professional wrestlers have the right to have their own hobbies, and in Bayley’s case, she’s still devoted to the same hobby that she enjoyed when she was younger. Young Bayley had a lot of fun jumping around on pogo sticks, and she takes up the habit from time to time, but given her new heel personality, it is doubtful that she will bounce publicly for a while.

1 You are actually very close

In pro-wrestling, there are individuals who claim to be friends but don’t like each other, but in the case of Sasha and Bayley, they’re legitimate friends. The two have been very close since their NXT days, and their friendship can be seen on YouTube on different channels. Sasha’s WWE Chronicle episode showed how much they are interested in each other.

