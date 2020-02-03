18 surprising facts about the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the longest histories of all AFL teams and are one of the best AFC teams and this year’s AFC representative in the Super Bowl. Led by dynamic Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are finally a competitor again and lead one of the best crimes in the league with the ability to break the game at any time. Your defense still needs some work, but the Chiefs are ready to be a Super Bowl contender for years to come, especially with their young franchise quarterback.

With the Super Bowl chiefs, it’s time to learn a little more about who they are, where they come from, and other surprising facts that you may have known about them now. They’re among the best-known franchises in the NFL today, even if they don’t have a huge collection of Super Bowl trophies.

18 Not as valuable as you think

Photo from the Kansas City Star

Though the Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL today, they’re not even in the top half of the league in terms of value. According to Forbes, the Chiefs are valued at $ 2.3 billion, making them the 24th most valuable team. So they’re only worth more than eight other teams. I’m sure this Super Bowl appearance will improve that.

17 Long waiting time between super shells

Photo by NY Daily News

After the Kansas City Chiefs won a seat in Super Bowl 54, a 50-year series ended in which they didn’t take part in the big game. The last time they played in the Super Bowl was the 4th edition of the big game, then called the AFL-NFL World Championship game.

16 Played in the first Super Bowl

Photo by History.com

Kansas City actually played in the first Super Bowl game against the Green Bay Packers, losing 35-10. It was the first AFL-NFL World Cup game and the Chiefs represented the AFL. The game was played in Los Angeles in 1967 in front of 61,000 viewers.

15 You didn’t always call KC at home

Photo by ESPN.com

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t start in Kansas City. Their legacy actually started in Dallas, where they were known as Texans. The team moved to Kansas City in 1963 after the owner found that his team could not keep up with the established Dallas Cowboys. They played only three seasons in Dallas and have no connection to the current Houston Texans.

14 AFL founders

Photo by Sports Illustrated

The Kansas City Chiefs were actually a founding member of the AFL, as the original owner Lamar Hunt wanted in the NFL, but they said no to his team in Dallas, so he founded his own league and founded his own team to compete against the NFL , The leagues would eventually merge and the AFL would transform into the AFC.

13 Loudest fans

Photo by SB Nation

The Kansas City Chiefs are so well known for their loud fans that they hold the world record for the loudest roar of the audience in a sports stadium with 142.2 dBA. It was achieved in September 2014 when they played against the New England Patriots and defense-defeated quarterback Tom Brady.

12 pioneers at Linebacker

Photo by Maven Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs designed Willie Lanier in the second round of the 1967 design and he was to become the first black midfielder in professional football. He told Sports Illustrated that he was very proud to help overcome barriers and revolutionize the position. He played 11 seasons with the Chiefs and is a Football Hall of Famer.

11 luck 13?

Photo by Realtor.com

The Kansas City Chiefs had 13 head coaches in their franchise history, the longest being the first coach, Hank Stram. Marty Schottenheimer has passed 10 seasons and today’s head coach Andy Reid is currently in his 7th season as head coach and has only missed the playoffs once.

10 postseason losers

Photo by Arrowhead Pride

Despite a history that dates back to 1960, the Kanas City Chiefs have only played 31 playoff games and have even lost 12 to 19 points in the playoffs. Five of these wins came between her first AFL title in 1962 and four more in her two Super Bowl races. Since 1970, the Chiefs have won only seven other playoff games, from 1970 to 1991 there was a losing streak.

9 Own the division

Photo by WagerTalk News

The Kansas City Chiefs have owned the AFC West Division for the past five seasons, having set a 27-3 record against division opponents since 2015. This is the best five-year period for a team compared to their own division since the AFL and NFL merged, and has helped them win numerous division titles.

8 All-Pro Kelce

Photo by Cincinnati.com

Tight end Travis Kelce is arguably the best tight end in the game today and set an NFL record this year when it hit the 1000 yard mark. That’s because it was his fourth season in a row that managed to hit him for the first time in NFL history.

7 The quarterback

Photo by Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is a generation talent in the quarterback position. In just three short seasons, two of which he was the starter, Mahomes has passed over 9,000 yards and over 75 touchdowns in just 30 games, making him the fastest player in NFL history.

6 Always in the field

Photo by CAL Athletics

Offensive tackles don’t make much headlines, but Chiefs take action against Mitchell Schwartz, as he keeps on working and working on games. His 128 games in a row are not yet over and include him with quarterback Russell Wilson as second best in league history. He still has some way to go to beat the Philip Rivers 224 series.

5 Respect the kicker

Photo from the Kansas City Star

Kickers don’t get a lot of attention either, but the bosses Harrison Butker is a big reason why they are successful. In his first three seasons in the NFL, Butker scored 426 points, the greatest success of all players in the first three seasons in NFL history. It helps if the chief’s offensive puts him in position often.

4 All-time leading scorer

Photo by Maven Sports

The best scorer ever at the Chiefs is another foosball. Nick Lowery was the kicker for the Chiefs from 1980 to 1993, scoring 1,466 points during that time. It helps that kickers get a lot of chances and put field goals and extra points on their total. It is still impressive to see how many kicks he made.

3 doctor in the house

Photo by RDS.ca

If someone were injured, the bosses would not have to contact their medical staff, but could turn to the line of attack. Lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif finished his medical studies in the team and will be the first doctor to play in the NFL and of course in the Super Bowl.

2 In front of the wolf

Photo by Kansas City Chiefs

Before the Kansas City Chiefs K.C. Wolf was her mascot in 1989, her mascot was Warpaint, a horse that was ridden by a man with a full headdress from a local chief. This type of mascot would probably not fly today, especially when it comes to the number of problems the Washington Redskins had with their name.

1 trumpeter

Photo by Examiner.net

Another notable face at the Kansas City games was Tony DiPardo, who was the team’s trumpeter between 1963 and 2008, and part of the Zing Band, which played live music at every Chiefs game. He even won a Super Bowl ring for the team’s victory in Super Bowl 4. Unfortunately, he died in 2011 at the age of 98.

