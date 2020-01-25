18 surprising photos of Vince McMahon behind the scenes

Vince McMahon tried to stay away from the limelight while working behind the stage. Fans will rarely see Vince with the cameras behind the scenes during Raw or Smackdown unless he’s involved in an important plot. Images and videos appear when Vince interacts with others at shows or in general WWE business behind the scenes.

We’ll look at some of the surprising photos that would have been most surprised to see Vince ever. They range from older pictures of his glorious days that shape the WWE brand to the most recent moments when he interacts with current superstars. Most are positive, but there are some who showed him in an unhappy state. Find out which offer you the best fun backstage life in WWE. These are eighteen surprising behind-the-scenes photos of Vince McMahon.

18 Brock threw belts on him

Vince McMahon’s image is hard to see in the footage, but WWE showed one of the most controversial moments in the company’s history. Brock Lesnar was dissatisfied with the WrestleMania 34 match against Roman Reigns and threw the Universal Championship at Vince without respect. McMahon cursed Lesnar as he continued backwards.

17 planning angles with Hogan

Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE in 2002 made him mend fences with Vince McMahon for the first time since a bitter fall in 1993. This is a rare picture in which McMahon later works with talent for a segment on the show. Later that night, Hogan drove a monster truck over The Rock in an ambulance.

16 insights into AJ styles

AJ Styles has surprisingly grown to be one of Vince McMahon’s most popular performers, although for years he was convinced that he would not like the talented star. The picture shows McMahon discussing Styles’ match with him and giving his insight. Styles won Vince from the start of his WWE run and remained relevant.

15 Prepare for street fighting

Vince McMahon became so successful that he had to start wrestling. The image shown here is an open photo from Backstage during one of his last in-ring performances. Vince challenged CM Punk to a street fight and tried to get into the zone before going to the ring.

14 Greetings from Nakamura at WWE headquarters

Vince McMahon spends his days of the week at WWE headquarters in Connecticut when he’s not at Raw or Smackdown. Shinsuke Nakamura made his introduction to the company by visiting the offices to meet key personalities. This was a cool photo from Vincen’s office with the infamous dinosaur skull on his wall.

13 Make peace with Bruno

Bruno Sammartino had a bad argument with WWE when he didn’t feel respected by Vince McMahon and didn’t like the more nervous WWE product. The two finally made peace when Triple H convinced Sammartino to join the 2013 Hall of Fame class. Long-time fans are still a bit shocked when they see a picture like this between them.

12 tribute to the troops

WWE’s Tribute to the Troops annual exhibition is one of the most important days of the year for Vince McMahon. There is a lot of time and planning in the entire show with funny matches and musical performances. The photo here shows Vince, Shane, Triple H and others interacting backstage.

11 quality time with novel

Roman Reigns saw how many fans turned against him when his big singles started because everyone knew how much Vince McMahon loved him. McMahon wanted Reigns to be the face of the company. The picture shows the real connection between them as Vince still loves Roman as a top superstar.

10 crying with Shawn Michaels at HOF

Shawn Michaels has always been Vince McMahon’s favorite to get away with a lot of bad decisions. When Michaels returned in the 2000s, he cleaned up and came closer to McMahon. WWE added Michaels to the 2011 Hall of Fame class and Vince was very emotional about giving him his ring.

9 coffin test

The coffin match used to be a popular attraction for WWE, especially when playing games with The Undertaker. Vince McMahon decided to test the coffin by coming in to take a funny picture. Paul Bearer was also there with a smile before joining the undertaker manager later.

8 home base

Many fans often wonder what the seating is like behind the scenes for the people who run the WWE shows. The gorilla position is the room everyone is in as the wrestlers walk past to get to the ring. The rare picture shows the exact seating order, as Vince McMahon usually sits next to Triple H and gives orders to commentators, referees and wrestlers.

Crack 7 jokes with R-Truth

One of the most interesting surprises behind Vince McMahon’s scenes is that R-Truth is one of his favorites. McMahon clearly has great respect for R-Truth, having been in the squad for over a decade. The two were caught laughing behind the scenes at the Tribute to the Troops event.

6 days of fame with Bruce Prichard

Bruce Prichard recently returned to WWE from the company after a few years. Vince McMahon considered Prichard his right hand in most epochs. The photo here is from the mid-1990s, when the WWE was struggling for momentum. Your smile would last in the long run when WWE finally took over the industry again.

5 Night of The Streak has ended

The undefeated Undertaker’s WrestleMania series, which ended with Brock Lesnar, was an icon in WWE history. This picture shows Vince McMahon hugging the Undertaker to thank him for the greatest loss of his career. The Undertaker collapsed backstage after the match and McMahon left WrestleMania 30 to go to the hospital with him.

4 Shane’s big return

WWE’s long absence from Shane McMahon excited the fan base when he returned in 2016. Shane battled Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match and put his body back on the line by jumping out of the cage. Vince was extremely emotional and had tears in his eyes when he hugged his son.

3 Shut down Kevin Owens

Vince McMahon didn’t like the WrestleMania 33 match between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. WWE 365 showed the painfully uncomfortable moment when Owens asked Vince if the match was okay. McMahon had a miserable expression on his face and told Owens that things were wrong. Owens said he was informed about the match in the documentary series.

2 Eddie’s great moment

Not many wrestling fans of the early 2000s would have predicted Eddie Guerrero as a WWE champion. Vince McMahon often preferred the giant wrestlers, but the smaller Guerrero convinced him with excellent in-ring and promo work. The picture shows a nice memory of Eddie rejoicing with Vince after winning the big one.

1 support of the man

Becky Lynch made history as the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event at World Cup 35 last year. Vince McMahon put the rocket on Lynch’s back after becoming the company’s top-rated wrestler. WWE-24 cameras caught Vince approaching Becky and hugging her. The two had a funny exchange, as Lynch was clearly at the top of the wrestling world at that moment.

Sources: WWE Network, Wrestling Observer Newsletter, lecture is Jericho

