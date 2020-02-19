[18hundred-restaurant-vandalized-by-rock-throwing-gentleman-tuesday-morning]

Bakersfield law enforcement officers are seeking for the suspect liable for vandalizing a well-known downtown restaurant.

According to the office, they recieved numerous phone calls about a person throwing a rock through a window of 18 Hundred on Chester Avenue among nine a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

An staff of the cafe says they saw it happen, expressing the suspect threw the rock and went south on Chester Avenue.

Law enforcement did not deliver a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is requested to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.