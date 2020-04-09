19 Doctors from the Mexican Hospital Positive coronavirus test

Mexican officials have confirmed that 19 doctors at a hospital tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Health leaders say they were all infected outside the hospital, and should not be considered an outbreak scenario.

The cases came to light Wednesday after pressure from local media to confirm that 19 doctors at IMSS 72 Government Hospital were infected.

According to a statement by IMSS, none of the infected worked with COVID-19 patients. All contracted the virus in their private practices. Officials say doctors have been hospitalized and isolated since March 27.

Epidemiological protocol # COVID19 to HGZ No. 72. Tlalnepantla, Edomex

-We establish workers protection

-There is no hospital of contagion

-The labor contagion originated abroad, personnel who do not support COVID19 cases

https://t.co/2bAzNCMU2Z pic.twitter.com/UMk8j78qQm

– IMSS (@Tu_IMSS) April 8, 2020

National medical workers are protesting the lack of face masks and other protective equipment at government hospitals. In Monclova, Coahuila, nearly two dozen doctors and nurses at a hospital became infected. The move resulted in a hospital closure and a full decontamination protocol following protests by medical staff. Since then, three doctors and a nurse have died to work at that hospital.

Ildefonso Ortiz is a Breitbart Texas Award-winning journalist. He co-founded the Breitbart Texas Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior management at Breitbart. You can follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the CEO and chief editor of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project at Breitbart Texas with Ildefonso Ortiz and the senior management at Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Tony Aranda, of the Cartel Chronicles at Breitbart, Texas, contributed to this report.