19 facts about the obsession with country music with pickup trucks

The music industry in the district loves pickups. Stars drive them, write songs about them and even use them as props at concerts and festivals. Many country fans, in turn, buy them, modify them, and can’t get enough of hearing songs about their beloved trucks. The union of country music and pickup trucks has increased music’s popularity, created a musical subgenre, and has become an important part of music culture.

The car industry naturally supports this affection, but the connection between country music and pickup trucks is real. There are deep roots in the connection that go beyond the carmakers’ sophisticated marketing campaigns. In fact, the relationship between country music and pickup trucks has been around for some time, but has grown stronger lately.

But how far and deep does this country music love pickups? Well, the following are 19 facts that illustrate how obsessed the industry and its fans are with their trucks.

They love 19 stars

From Chase Rice to Dean Brody to Toby Keith … many of the biggest country stars drive pickups. Country music fans love to emulate their favorite artists, so it makes sense to deal with pickup trucks. It also helps make trucks reasonably affordable for the average fan.

18 ads promote connection

It’s no secret that the auto industry is targeting its pickup commercials for the country music fan base, and that country music songs are a standout feature of any pickup ad. The brand association of pickups with country music has only made them more popular among the obsessed fan base.

17 songs are right for the time

Let’s face it, songs about trucks are pretty much a matter of country music. In the past, country music has often been associated with serious issues about the human condition. In these somewhat uncertain times, country music lovers want to hear something different. What could be nicer than driving a truck and hearing a song about trucks?

16 trucks are status symbols

According to the Hedges Company, country music fans get an average salary that actually tends towards the higher level. Manufacturers know that these and today’s pickups not only look good, they also have the comfort and technology of an expensive sedan. Your avid country music fan can now be proud to park their high-end Ford pickup in the driveway.

15 Demographics promote the relationship between music and trucks

Although country fans are getting younger and more diverse, it’s still a male-dominated genre. About 75% of purchases on the Ford F-150 – the most popular pickup – are men. Male country music fans love their pickups and can be seen as the core of this truck obsessed culture.

14 Country music has evolved with trucks

Although the males still dominate the culture, the pickup obsession is by no means a mere male thing. Male country singers may have started it, but female singers also have an impact on country fans. Carrie Underwood got off the stage during her 2010 concert tour and stood on a hanging pickup truck.

13 Country music and transportation … a good match

American music has always been associated with transportation and country music is no different. To know why pick-ups and country music go so well together, all you have to do is take a look at the demographics. Sales of pickups dominate in the regions of the country where country music is most popular.

12 Early country music started it all

The obsession with country music with pickup trucks began in the 1950s and 1960s when rural Americans moved to cities to create jobs. The nostalgia for the trustworthy old pickup began to affect the music. This is probably best captured from the Alan Jackson song “When Daddy Let Me Drive”.

11 Country music connects

Pickups are pretty much everywhere these days, but for country music fans, they’re more than just transportation. They are more of an icon that is an integral part of country music culture. Sitting in the cabin requires almost a few country-specific sounds, preferably at high volume, to round off the experience.

10 Truck versus Dynamic sports car

I would not recommend going into the pros and cons of owning a pickup truck versus a sports car with a country music obsessed truck. The fact is that modern pick-ups have the power, torque and luxury to keep up with high-priced sports cars. Oh, and they can drag and drag stuff too.

9 There is a lifestyle explanation

As if a pickup truck isn’t enough country, the manufacturers have outfitted country music fans with Western-themed trim packs to improve lifestyle. All pickup manufacturers provide a special edition truck for the Texas State Fair. Ford has the King Ranch trim kit and Dodge has the Longhorn trim kit.

8 Chevrolet made the connection

Perhaps no pickup manufacturer has opted for country music as much as for Chevrolet. In 2017, the company even created a Pandora station called Chevy Truck 100 to celebrate its connection with country music. Country music has also proven itself over the years by producing dozens of songs that mention the brand.

7 A new genre has even developed

Bro-Country is a country music genre that contains many things … but lyrics with pickup trucks are an essential part. It particularly appeals to younger pickup fans and is becoming increasingly popular. If you listen to the lyrics, this is not your grandmother’s country music genre.

6 pickups are considered authentic

Country music fans are loyal to their music genre, believe it is authentic, and marketing suggests that this also applies to their preferences and purchases. Due to the long connection of the pickup to country music, fans consider it an authentic part of the culture. It’s a pretty unbreakable connection.

5 country fans take it to a new level

So what does the obsessed country music fan of the pickup do to … pay homage to country music and pickups? Of course, you can also give his pickups a special coat of paint from his favorite country musician. The owner proudly stated that Carrie Underwoods is the only music allowed in the truck.

4 Ford started Country Music Station

Similar to Chevrolet, Ford launched a country music channel called Country Built on Pandora to use the passion of country music for pickup trucks. It is moderated by songwriter Otis Gibbs and contains country music history and songs. Of course, like the Chevrolet Pandora broadcaster, it’s another nifty way to market the brand to country music lovers.

3 Dodge Sponsors Country Music Festival

Dodge has launched a “Ram Jam” concert series so fans can see their favorite country singers and register for prizes. The first concert included Kelli Pickler and featured a loaded Ram 1500 Longhorn Laramie Longhorn. A pretty good move by Dodge to grab the attention of country fans.

2 Now it’s cool

Pickups are no longer just for towing and pulling. They are also a statement like any other vehicle. Lifting kits, wraps, fender flares and LED lighting kits are just a few of the modifications that are popular with pickup truck enthusiasts. They can still be country and cool at the same time.

1 Nashville and Detroit connection

Both the country music industry and automakers benefit from the passion of country music for pickup trucks. Country music is growing rapidly among millennials, and sales of pickups show no signs of slowing down. One can say with certainty that the love of country music for pickup trucks will stay here.

