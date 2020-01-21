19 German cars you shouldn't buy ... because you can never find parts

There are many things to consider before buying a used car, including how easy – or difficult – it will be to get your hands on replacement parts if a serious error occurs with your used vehicle.

German cars have a reputation for being reliable, but older models will inevitably have a few problems over time, and locating parts for a classic car or a rare German vehicle can become a time-consuming and expensive process.

The cars on this list are still popular with today’s drivers, although over time it becomes increasingly difficult to find spare parts that meet the requirements that motorists are used to from German automotive engineering.

19 Volkswagen Scirocco

Via pinterest.com

The Volkswagen Scirocco was a cult classic between 1974 and 1992, when it went into series production for the first time, and made a comeback between 2008 and 2017. If you want a Scirocco and don’t want to worry about parts, you should buy one of the newer models, although they don’t have the classic appeal of the original.

18 Porsche 930

Via motor1.com

The two-door Porsche 911, which has been on the market since 1963, is the most successful and popular high-performance car of the German company. Porsche has made changes to the design and engineering of the vehicle throughout its history, and 930 was the name given to the Porsche 911 models in production between 1975 and 1989.

17 BMW X5

Via roadsmile.com

The BMW X5 luxury SUV made its debut in 1999. Therefore, there are still no major problems in finding spare parts. However, the first generation of the BMW X5 models already reports a number of very expensive defects, which makes the vehicle a very bad investment for the future.

16 Mercedes-Benz G-cars

About autotrader.ca

In recent years, the Mercedes-Benz G-car (short for off-road vehicles or off-road vehicles) has become a popular choice among Hollywood stars. The Kardashians are unlikely to be too keen on the more rough and ready first-generation model from 1979, which was more like the military vehicle that inspired it than a luxury SUV.

15 Volkswagen Vanagon

Via cargurus.com

Everyone knows the Volkswagen Bus, the hippie camper, which for many was one of the most iconic vehicles of the 1960s and 1970s. The VW Vanagon is a little less familiar, although it is also available as a motorhome. The Vanagon was sold in Europe as a VW Transporter and was in production between 1979 and 1991.

14 Audi 4000

Via germancarsforsaleblog.com

Known in North America as the Audi 4000, the Audi 80 was a compact lead car that was produced for 30 years between 1966 and 1996. Older models are becoming increasingly rare on the streets, which inevitably means that spare parts are also more difficult to find and more expensive to buy.

13 Opel Manta

Via de.wheelsage.org

Opel is one of the lesser known names in the German automotive industry, and yet they have built more than 1.2 million cars since the company started producing automobiles in 1899. Few models were sold in the United States, but the Opel Manta was one. That made the trip across the Atlantic, though it has become difficult to find replacement parts.

12 Volkswagen Rabbit

Via motor1.com

The Volkswagen Golf is one of the company’s most popular modern cars, especially among young drivers. The first generation, which was produced between 1974 and 1983, was sold in the United States under the name Volkswagen Rabbit, with later models not proving popular in the United States. It may take some time to find replacement parts for these older cars if they start to fail.

11 BMW Z1

Via autoexpress.co.uk

Only 8,000 BMW Z1 models were manufactured between 1989 and 1991, the majority of which were sold on the German domestic market. This sporty vehicle certainly had a unique style with vertical sliding doors that fall into the door sills themselves, which despite the difficulty of finding replacement parts, has made it a collector’s item.

10 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Via mercedesmedic.com

While the BMW Z1 was a triumphal march of automotive style, the first generation of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class compact car did everything wrong in its design. Due to their unpleasant appearance and poor driving performance, there are always many A-Class vehicles available from 1997 to 2004 that can be bought cheaply on used car properties.

9 Porsche 944

Via hagerty.com

The 944 is a later model of the classic high-performance sports car Porsche 911, which was manufactured between 1982 and 1991. Although its style is somewhat dated and the purchase of spare parts is expensive, there are still many drivers who would love the opportunity to own a Porsche, even if they choose one of the company’s most unreliable models.

8 Volkswagen Corrado

Via de.wheelsage.org

Less than 100,000 Volkswagen Corrado models were manufactured between 1988 and 1995, making both the cars and any spare parts a rarity on the used market. You can pick up used Volkswagen Corrado cars for just $ 5,000, but buyers need to consider how much they might spend on repairs.

7 Audi Quattro

Via motoringresearch.com

The Audi Quattro was one of the most iconic cars of the 1980s, which was popular with both professional rally drivers and young racing drivers who believed themselves to be speed demons. The Quattro was discontinued in 1991, almost thirty years ago, so all the spare parts that the owners have to look for are used themselves.

6 Opel 1900

Via momentcar.com

Known as the Opel Ascona in Europe and the Opel 1900 in North America, this family car was another vehicle that had some success in rally driving competitions. The used Opel 1900 models date from 1977 to 1981. This makes it difficult for many owners to find used parts for repairs.

5 BMW M1

Via autoweek.com

Every driver who comes across a used BMW M1 should know that he has found a real gem. BMW manufactured only 453 M1 models between 1978 and 1981, and only 399 of the sports cars were sold to the public. If one of these rare cars breaks, good luck finding the spare parts you need.

4 AMG hammer

Via classic.com

AMG is the high-performance division of Mercedes-Benz and was originally an independent engineering office that worked for Mercedes until it was taken over in 1999. In the 1980s, AMG manufactured the hammer, which is widely regarded as the fastest sedan in the world, and can still be picked up today at a surprisingly affordable price.

3 Mercedes-Benz 190

Via carpixel.net

As early as the 1980s, Mercedes-Benz launched its first compact car, which was sold under the 190 nameplate. Almost 2 million models were made between 1982 and 1993, and although the used models are decades old, they can still be a great option for drivers looking to buy a cheap Benz.

2 BMW M3

Via bmwheaven.com

The lead car of the BMW 3 Series has been in constant production since 1975, but from 1986 the German automobile giant also began to build a high-performance version of the car under the name BMW M3. However, spare parts for the earliest BMW M3 models are not always easy to find or buy cheaply.

1 Volkswagen Lupo

Via carscoops.com

The compact city car Volkswagen Lupo was launched in 1998 when the company redesigned its previous city car, the VW Polo, to make it bigger and heavier. Ideal as a budget option, even in the 1990s, today you can buy used models for less than $ 5,000 – although drivers need to be prepared to spend a lot of money on repairs and parts.

Sources: Edmunds, VDA, Auto Week, Audi World, BMW

Next

20 cheap pickups from the 2000s that you should definitely avoid

