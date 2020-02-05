19 hilarious things heard on London buses

London is a strange place filled with wonderfully strange people.

You can very easily witness things in the capital that you wouldn’t want to beat, which would make most people elsewhere in the UK flabbergasted.

The same goes for some of the conversations you hear, from your commute to work.

Out of context, the conversation snippets may seem even more bizarre, but that’s what’s so great about walking around without a helmet.

So if you’ve missed something, here are some of the best things heard on London buses that have been shared on Twitter.

1. “Don’t they understand that this is a high-end trifle?”

2. “Ironing boards are surfboards that have given up on their dreams of having a normal job.”

3. “I’m sorry I missed your calls, I didn’t know you were in Cardiff! But I must have missed them because you are in another country.”

4. “Is the announcer sitting next to the driver?”

5. “I dreamed that we had a child last night and I called him Quinoa.”

6. “It’s a bit like The Blitz.”

7. “I don’t understand, why does everyone on Facebook turn into giraffes?”

8. “Hudo went to Munich. He took a car to St. Pancras and was able to check in in just 10 minutes. It was so civilized.”

9. “Derby is not a place, it is a horse race.”

10. “When I’m famous, I’ll write an article about how much p *** k you are.”

11. “When was September 11?”

12. “Yes, I’m a full-time drug dealer, but weekdays are free, so I’m thinking of volunteering, maybe mentoring children.”

13. “” Don’t try to spoof me in this queue. “

14. “When I was little, I wanted a boy and a girl to be able to call a Marie and the other Christmas.”

15. “I’m seriously reducing ketchup.”

16. “I sprayed them with my can of water to match the walls of my kitchen.”

17. “I can’t do all this work. I have to take care of myself at my age. I’m almost 32 years old.”

18. “This road is too long. They have to fix it.”

19. “I would like to file an official complaint against the police, they came to arrest me and were rude.”

.