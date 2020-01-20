19 nurses in a Nebraska hospital gave birth to 19 healthy babies; Here is the adorable group photo

OMAHA, NE – A lot happened in a hospital unit in Nebraska in 2019 – 19 nurses gave birth to 19 healthy babies.

And this week almost everyone gathered for a group photo.

The nurses, all in the Methodist Women’s Hospital newborn intensive care unit, gave birth to 11 girls and 8 boys, the CNN subsidiary KMTV reported.

“I think it was a shock to our management to know how many days of maternity leave they had to deal with and to find additional nurses to keep the unit busy when we were gone,” said Christy Mirmiran, an intensive care unit worker the news broadcaster.

The hospital didn’t seem to care too much – they posted pictures of their proud new mothers who called the past year the “baby boom”.

The employees informed the sister companies that they could come in and help in shift work.

The experience in the group made the nurses all feel like family members, they say.

“We can compare and exchange advice and ask each other what everyone has done … who is sick, who is not … different things like that,” NICU employee Kim Nabity told KMTV.

41.256537

-95.934503

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.

,