19 photos of Harry Styles’ best and worst tattoos

Harry Styles, a former member of One Direction (RIP), released a new album called Fine Line last month. This is his second album since his solo appearance. Harry is known for his angelic singing voice, long curly hair, colorful nail polish and eccentric tattoos.

He’s piled up a lot of tattoos over the years … not as many as Zayn, but enough to disappoint every mother. The singer has his own style and this includes his tattoos. Harry mentioned in an interview that he likes the type of tattoos that old seafarers would have. His tattoo aesthetic is essentially inspired by Johnny Depp’s character Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean.

The former One Direction singer has too many tattoos to discuss here. To be honest, a tattooed person who has tattooed once feels more like one huge tattoo than like thirty small ones. For this reason we will present our outstanding favorites … and the fewest favorites.

19 late late (best)

Harry got this tattoo on the Late Late Show with James Corden after losing a game of Tattoo Roulette. Harry already has a lot of tattoos, so he didn’t mind getting one more. This is unique and connected with a funny story.

Since he got this tattoo, he has actually hosted the show several times while James was gone. This makes his ink more meaningful.

18 Pirate Ship (Best)

This is one of our favorite tattoos the fine line singer has. It matches his “old sailor tattoo” aesthetic. In an interview, Harry said he got this tattoo to remind him that he went home after the tour. It’s one of Harry’s biggest tattoos … as it should be. It looks cool, like a drawing on an old treasure map.

17 Eagle (Best)

Harry made this eagle cover up a previous one that contained the words “Things I Can”. Some people believe that the eagle tattoo represents Harry’s new solo career, since eagles symbolize courage and freedom (and America). This tattoo has a different style than its other tattoos. This eagle looks like it could be on a crest.

16 skeleton in one suit (Best)

To be honest, we find this one kind of funny. It reminds us of a painting we would see in Pirates of the Caribbean or while enjoying the haunted castle ride in Disneyland. If Neil Patrick Harris saw this painting, he would buy it and put it in his magical office.

15 Rose (Best)

A rose tattoo is timeless. It is guaranteed that it will stand the test of time. Tattooing a pop star’s face or lyrics may not be as timeless, especially if the artist has problems (ask someone with a Michael Jackson or Bill Cosby tattoo). This tattoo is beautiful and does not have to have any special meaning for others to appreciate it.

14 you drink you lose (best)

This is damn funny. It looks like a tattoo that a sober pirate would get. Jack Sparrow would be so confused by this tattoo. He would have to cover it up if he wanted to work on the Black Pearl. This tattoo was made by Liam Sparkes in the UK.

13 Holy Bible (Best)

The meaning behind this tattoo is pretty obvious. Harry has several cross tattoos on his body, but apparently they weren’t enough. He had to add this huge Bible to his collection. Compared to the other religious tattoos that have celebrities, this one is unique. Hundreds of thousands of people have cross tattoos on their bodies … not many have vintage-style Bibles.

12 R Initial (Best)

We find this tattoo adorable. We like how original the font is. It’s almost an old typewriter-style font mixed with an “old circus poster” font. He received this tattoo in honor of his stepfather Robin Twist. The placement of this tattoo fits perfectly. It is between two other tattoos that the singer has.

11 17 black (best)

The placement of this tattoo is great, although it could be an obstacle if the singer decides to get a full brisket. The composition wouldn’t make much sense without a reference to James Bond.

’17 Black ‘is 007’s lucky bet!

Fortunately, Harry didn’t get ‘007’. It would have made him look like a robot with a serial number.

10 Anatomical Heart (Best)

This heart tattoo was also made by Liam Sparkes. It reminds us of Miley Cyrus’ heart tattoo, inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s anatomical series. Some people believe that Harry got this tattoo after being inspired by his girlfriend’s identical tattoo (not Miley). We think he’s more likely to love Leonardo da Vinci drawings.

9 butterfly (worst)

We hated this butterfly when we first saw it years ago, and we still hate it today. We get the whole metaphor “butterflies in the stomach”. The butterfly was beautifully made. We only hate the placement.

Why get a tattoo in the middle of the stomach when it doesn’t have a chest piece? This was one of his first tattoos and millions of girls got sweatshirts with butterflies on the lower fronts.

8 hangers (worst)

Harry is really fashionable. Maybe that’s why he chose a hanger tattoo? We hope it has some meaning in his life. He probably made it out of a whim one night out of boredom. This tattoo is beautifully done. We can immediately see what it is.

7 hello (worst)

Why do celebrities insist on these stupid “hello” tattoos? Harry’s is a little bit better than a smiley, if only a little bit. Once a celebrity gets a general greeting party tattoo, a smiley face is required to follow. We are willing to bet that it will be in a silent place, like a finger or a toe.

6 theater masks (worst)

These theater masks remind us of the one that Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey had. Like the ones Tyler Posey had regretted … and then had the laser removed! Oddly, Harry also had it in his chest.

Harry has started acting recently. Even so, these tattoos are terrifying.

5 silver spoons (worst)

Harry has this tattoo on the back of his arm just above his elbow. Fans speculate that he got this tattoo after One Direction took off. We like the font he chose for this tattoo. It’s almost childish and fits the style of the other tattoos.

He now has much cooler tattoos on his arm. It would have been a better fit for his sleeve if he’d gotten a real silver spoon instead of the script.

4 will never dance again (worst)

Harry got these tattoos based on the song by George Michael. The placement right under his ankles is weird. It would have been better to put them on top of your feet. Harry tends to cover up most of his tattoos that are lyrics or script tattoos. We wouldn’t be surprised if one day he covered up these two tattoos.

3 fern leaves (worst)

Harry got these two fern leaves to cover up his tattoo, which said, “Could be that way.” The fern leaves are at least better than what he had before. At this point, Harry needs to have his entire chest tattooed. We can’t keep staring at butterflies and strange fern leaves.

2 swallows (worst)

Together with the butterfly, the swallows are the tattoos that most people think of when they think of Harry Styles. The tattoo artist did a great job with the swallows. Everyone can say that they are birds. The problem we have with them is their placement. We can’t help but think about how much better they would look if they were higher on Harry’s chest and if they were a bit smaller.

1 two screws (worst)

Harry has two screws on his big toe. Nobody has any idea why. We’d be surprised if Harry knew why. The singer has a lot of hardware tattooed on his body. It has several nails, a key and a padlock. At this point, he should complete the set with a hammer and screwdriver.

