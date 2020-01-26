19 photos of how American muscle cars have changed over the years

The American muscle car is an icon of automotive history – and it’s fun to drive too! It is controversial which wheelset was the first real muscle car or which properties enable a vehicle to carry the proud “muscle car” label, but there is no shortage of powerful, US-crazy engines that fit the bill ,

Manufacturers from other countries are even trying to benefit from the popularity of muscle cars, but the truth is that they are American-made and the best models come from A.’s good old USA.

Check out the pictures below to see how American muscle cars have changed over the years and what similarities today’s muscle cars still share with the earliest models.

19 Oldsmobile Rocket 88

Via gentlemansgazette.com

It is controversial which vehicle was the first American muscle car. The Oldsmobile Rocket 88 from 1949 is one of those that received the prestigious title. Even if it doesn’t look like a typical muscle car, it was powered by its own impressive V8 engine.

18 Chrysler C-300

Via autoweek.com

Just a few years later, Chrysler produced its C-300, a vehicle that was originally designed for NASCAR racing, but was soon available as a production model. In 1956, the Chrysler C-300 was the first American car to deliver more than 300 hp and a top speed of almost 200 km / h.

17 AMC Rambler Rebel

Via foxnews.com

AMC (American Motors Corporation) may not be as well-known as Oldsmobile and Chrysler, but their Rambler Rebel has been an extremely important part of muscle car history. In 1957, it was the first high-performance vehicle to be manufactured in the factory with a powerful V8 engine and one of the first commercial electronic fuel injection systems.

16 Chevrolet Impala SS

Via carthrottle.com

The Chevy Impala has been around for a long time. The name, which was first produced in 1958, is still used today – although the modern Impala is a full-size sedan. The 1961 muscle car version was the Chevy Impala SS, although the company made fewer than 500 models in its first year. We finally have a muscle car that really looks like a muscle car!

15 Ford Thunderbolt

Via pinterest.com

There is no doubt that the Ford Thunderbolt meets many of the criteria for an American muscle car. However, this vehicle was developed and built only for the race track and was specially developed for drag racing. Only 127 Thunderbolts were ever made, which makes them valuable collectibles today.

14 Plymouth Satellite

Via hotrod.com

Also unveiled in 1964, the Plymouth Satellite was a short-lived muscle car powered by an impressive 426 Hemi engine, typically seen under the bonnet of racing cars. Available as a two-door hardtop or convertible, the Satellite was a muscle car in the style of the 1960s, although production was discontinued only a few years later in 1975.

13 Pontiac GTO

Via pinterest.com

However, there are some die-hard car lovers who wouldn’t consider any of the vehicles in front to be real muscle cars. They believe that the first true American muscle car was the Pontiac GTO, which was produced between 1964 and 1974 and which sparked enthusiasm for powerful, compact vehicles.

12 AMC Rebel Machine

Via cardomain.com

The Rambler Rebel received a new brand until 1968, and the muscle car model was now sold as the AMC Rebel Machine. It had also undergone some significant design and technical changes since the 1950s and included a large scoop with a ram air intake hood – a feature that would become an everyday sight in muscle cars in the years to come.

11 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Via finance.yahoo.com

It didn’t take long for the other major American automakers to recognize the potential of muscle cars. The Chevrolet Chevelle SS was also launched in the mid-1960s, although it was the second generation to be manufactured in 1968 and featured a classic muscle car design and a matching, powerful V8 engine.

10 Plymouth Road Runner

Via autabuy.com

For a generation of children, the Road Runner is a cartoon character that Wile E. Coyote always overtakes. for petrolheads, however, it’s the name of an american muscle car designed and built by plymouth. The cars even featured a cartoon image of the Warner Bros bird, and Plymouth spent thousands of dollars building a horn that made the same “beep-beep” sound as the character!

9 Ford Mustang GT

Via bagshift.com

The Ford Mustang GT is a name familiar to drivers to this day, although the vehicle has a long and famous history as one of America’s largest muscle cars. While there have been 10 million Mustangs built since the car was introduced in 1965, GT models are a little rarer and much more powerful!

8 Chevy Camaro Z28

Via pinterest.com

Another muscle car that has been in one form or another for many years is the Chevy Camaro. The Chevy Camaro Z28, which was sometimes classified as a pony car (a smaller and sportier vehicle than muscle cars), was originally developed only for series racing. However, the increasing popularity of this vehicle meant that it was soon available for purchase.

7 Pontiac Firebird

Via hagerty.com

The Pontiac name disappeared from the American automotive industry in 2010 when GM gave up the brand, but they left behind some classic vehicles that drivers could enjoy.

The Pontiac Firebird was also available in special packaging known as the Pontiac Trans Am, which is an independent Hollywood star thanks to appearances in Smokey and the Bandit and Knight Rider.

6 Ford Taurus SHO

Via dailyturismo.com

This next vehicle isn’t necessarily considered a typical muscle car, but it does meet most of the criteria. The Ford Taurus was a fairly uninspired mid-range car, but the Ford Taurus SHO was a high-performance model of the car with a V8 engine between 1996 and 1999. The model made a return in 2010, although this was much more like the Ford Taurus sedan than that SHO-special edition.

5 Chevrolet Corvette

Via cargurus.com

The Corvette name has its own icon in automotive history. While previous models were simple sports cars, the Corvette was more of a muscle car in the mid-1980s, and the Chevy Corvette Stingray was even named muscle car of the year in 2014, after a break of almost forty years.

Avoid 4 Viper

Via driversmagazine.com

Muscle cars have lost popularity in recent years. However, this has not prevented some American companies from continuing to develop high-performance, high-performance vehicles. Dodge is way ahead of its 21st century muscle car rivals. The Dodge Viper is one of the most stylish models in recent years.

3 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500

Via legendarymotorsllc.com

They say you should never mess with the classics, but Ford did just that when they relaunched their 1960s Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 in 2005 – and much more power under the hood.

2 Dodge Challenger

Via jonathanmotorcars.com

The Dodge Challenger was originally built as a pony car between 1969 and 1983 and appeared in 2008 as a full-grown muscle car with a Hemi V8 engine that can produce 425 hp. It was a touch of the muscle car design of the 1970s about this 21st century creation that has sold over 500,000 models since its return.

1 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

Via motor1.com

Every car called “Hellcat” has a good reputation, but the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat muscle car copes very well with the pressure. The Hellcat, launched in 2014, claims to be the fastest four-door sedan ever built, and the new 2020 model has an impressive top speed of 196 mph.

Sources: LPG, driving line, motor authority, car and driver, motor trend

Next

15 useless old sports cars collapsing on a race track

