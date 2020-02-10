19 reasons why we love London

Valentine’s Day is about love – romantic love, family love or even love of a place.

London is an impossible-to-dislike city, with its breathtaking architecture, famous history and wide range of things to do. People come from all over the world to experience it, and we are fortunate to live here.

So because Valentine’s Day is about celebrating things you love but can take for granted, we decided to ask Londoners what specific things you love so much about the capital.

This is what you said.

1. “All styles of buildings varied – one street is different from the next. I never got bored.”

2. “Lots of places to spot train.”

3. “You will never run out of things to do.”

4. “Everything you could possibly need is never far away.”

5. “The story is amazing – there is something about every period and we know so much. It seems like everyone in British history has a connection to London.”

6. “The food is exceptional. You can get a taste of each cuisine and know that you are getting authentic – and delicious – flavors.”

7. “Everyone wants to visit you!”

8. “As far as we complain, the transportation systems are so great. Where else would you take a train every two minutes?”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

9. “I know it’s splashed everywhere as an advertisement for the city, but I really like the diversity of London – the diversity of its people, cultures and ideas.”

10. “The job opportunities are incredible – I can’t imagine being anywhere else for my career.”

11. “Cross one of the bridges at night – it’s really pretty! And in fact, there are lots of pretty places in London.”

12. “All the secret nooks and crannies of London. I’ve lived here for four years and I feel like I’ve only touched the surface. and discover all it has to offer. “

13. “No matter what time of day or night, you can always find somewhere to eat.”

14. “Night tube on weekends – lifebuoy.”

15. “Going out for a walk can sometimes give the impression of being on vacation because it’s very pleasant – especially in summer.”

16. “It’s big enough to be anonymous when you’re on the go.”

To stay up to date with all the latest news, stories and events taking place in London, give the MyLondon Facebook page a taste.

We will provide you with the latest traffic and travel updates, including updates on London train and tube services, and roads around the capital.

The latest news will be brought directly to your news feed, including updates from the police, ambulances and firefighters. We will also bring you updates of our courses and advice, as well as longer and lighter readings.

We also publish your photos and videos, so send us a message with your stories.

Like the My London Facebook page here.

You can also follow us on Twitter here and Instagram here.

17. “There are lots of parks and great pubs.”

18. “It is easy to ignore the people you know on the street because there are so many people.”

19. “All my family and friends are here.”

.