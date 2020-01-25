19 surprising facts about Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn is one of the most awarded athletes from the United States. She was born in St. Paul Minnesota in 1984 and retired in 2019 due to injuries she suffered a few years ago.

Nevertheless, she won three medals at the Olympic Games, including one gold medal and various world championship medals, including two other gold medals.

Your career is provided with all kinds of statistics and numbers as well as various interesting information.

But do you know them all? I mean, given her high profile, you would have thought we would know everything about her, right? As it turns out, there are some things you may not know about Vonn.

This list contains 20 surprising facts about Lindsey Vonn and her career. She is one of the best athletes the United States has produced and has become the most successful American ski racer.

She is also considered one of the best female skiers of all time.

19 Won in all five disciplines of alpine skiing

We all know that Lindsey Vonn is an incredibly accomplished skier. But what you may not know is how good it is. She is one of only six women who have won in all forms of alpine skiing, a damn impressive achievement. In addition, their success has stimulated a new generation of women to compete.

18 Incredibly successful American skier

Her achievements have made her one of the most successful American skiers in history. In fact, it is the most successful in history. She won two World Championship gold medals in 2009 alone and has added to that number ever since. She is perhaps one of the greatest athletes from the United States.

17 She was bad in other sports

Not everyone who is successful now is great at everything. The same applies to Vonn. She’s been skiing since she was 13, but she wasn’t that good at other sports. She couldn’t do tennis or gymnastics and admitted that skiing was the only thing she found for her talents.

16 Skiing taught by grandfather

Everyone will have someone who taught them something. This also applies to professional athletes. Her grandfather, Don Kildow, taught her to ski. He built the first ski slope in Wisconsin and it was here that Lindsey was taught skiing for the first time.

15 Can speak German

A woman with lots of talent would show up because she’s not just good at skiing. To help her compete in the Alps, Vonn decided that she would take up the language. This also helped in everyday life when she was out so that she could travel through Europe and go to shops at her skiing events.

14 father was a skier

Her grandfather not only taught her to ski, she also comes from a family of skiers. Her father was a skier. Alan Kildow took part in many ski competitions in his youth, but unfortunately his dreams came to an end after he seriously injured his knee at the age of 18.

13 Does not ride on women’s skis

This is probably something that not many people know. But that doesn’t mean it’s not true. Due to its size of five feet, ten inches, it is on men’s skis because it fits better with women’s skis. She has used various brands over the years, including Rossignol and Head Ski and Equipment.

12 Driven at a young age

Like many professional athletes, they often practice their profession at a young age. Although she only really went skiing later in life, Vonn was only on a ski set when she was two years old! It’s an incredibly young age to start a career. But it shows that she was interested in it from an incredibly young age.

11 Wants to compete against men

Despite competing against many women and being incredibly successful, Vonn wants more. Much more. She wants to prove that she has what it takes to compete against men. That would be a huge step and it would be a fascinating competition to see where it stacks and whether it could beat it. We think she could!

10 lives for adrenaline

You have to love the adrenaline to be in a job like skiing. It’s probably one of the most exciting sports jobs out there. Vonn also likes parachuting for skiing and loves to go fast in the car. She is an adrenaline junkie and one of the best there is.

9 Your dogs are on Instagram

Some people don’t find this fact very interesting, but maybe you haven’t heard of it. Your dogs are on Instagram! It is now a certain trend that people’s pets have Instagram accounts. She has a King Charles, a boxer mastiff and a chow retriever. It will be a lot of fun for them!

8 social media episodes is pretty big

As one of the most famous athletes in the United States and the world, it is not surprising that she has a large fan base on social media. And it does. Her Twitter account alone has over 1 million followers, and she publishes regularly on both this and Instagram. Your Instagram account has 1.9 million followers!

7 A crazy personal fortune

Not surprisingly, Lindsey Vonn has a fairly large amount of net worth. Being one of the most successful American athletes in history has paid off for her. It has an estimated net worth of $ 6 million, which is frankly insane. It is incredibly rich, wealth that many of us can only dream of.

6 The cold is not your favorite

This may come as a surprise given her job, but the cold has never really been her favorite thing in the world. She loves being outside, but she really doesn’t like the cold. However, she can appreciate the fresh feeling that the cold can sometimes give. And it’s a nice feeling.

5 Pretty superstitious

Many of us can be superstitious. In a way, it’s only natural. Vonn is one of those who are superstitious. She says that her outfit needs to be color coordinated, and if the suit has a pink tint, everything else must have that pink tint.

4 By train

Not a crazy fact, but no less an interesting one. Before her family moved to Vail, Colorado in the 1990s, Vonn had to commute there. And for that she would get on the train. She had to do this for a few years before her family switched to Vail.

3 Not everyone wants her to compete against men

Even if she would like to take on men in the ski world, not everyone is so enthusiastic about the idea. She knows that she is going against the grain and that there are deficiencies in the system, such as a potential opportunity like this, which is being assessed by those responsible.

2 Was married to another Olympian

Vonn was actually married to another Olympic skier. She was once married to Thomas Vonn, who represented the United States at the 2002 Olympic Games and was an alpine skier himself. The couple divorced in January 2013, and Vonn retained her family name and did not return to Kildow, her maiden name.

1 was successful at the age of 16

With the talent she had shown at a young age, it might be expected that she would be successful at the time. And she was. The move to Vail was done to improve their chances. At the age of 14 she won the Trofeo Topolino and won her first international ski association event in 2001.

