19 surprising things that happened on the Riverdale set

CW series fans, Riverdale, know that the cast is tight in real life. The gang often publishes behind-the-scenes images on social media that give us an insight into what it’s like to be on the set. These insights often reveal inside secrets that even die-hard fans may not know about the cast and shooting of the show.

From injuries on the set to off-screen romance novels, the Riverdale cast likes to keep things exciting. It is clear that the gang has real affection for one another and enjoys their time together on the set. Many of the performers were open about what it’s like to be part of the cast. Please enjoy this list of the surprising things that happened on the Riverdale set.

20 The late Luke Perry made everyone on the set laugh

About E! news

The entire Riverdale cast was impressed by the relaxed atmosphere on the set. However, it was the late Luke Perry that made everyone behind the scenes smile. According to Fame10, KJ Apa told MTV: “Luke is pretty funny on the set. It is sometimes difficult to keep a straight face. “

19 The gang had a pizza party without a top

Via Pinterest

It’s clear that no one can make a pizza party look as good as the kids from Riverdale! Camila Mendes posted a flirting picture of a shirtless KJ Apa, and Charles Melton ate pizza on Instagram with her! Mendes has titled the picture “Verified Domino’s Resort 2017 Collection”.

18 Madelaine Petsch loves that Cheryl Blossom doesn’t have to have a relationship

About Revelist

Madelaine Petsch plays Cheryl Blossom in Riverdale and she spoke with glamor about what she wanted for her character’s love life on the show. “I think it’s great that people look at Cheryl and see that she is an independent woman who can assert herself and has no boyfriend,” said Petsch.

17 The Chock’Lit Shoppe set by Pop is so real that truckers tried to eat there

Via Pinterest

Cole Sprouse went to Reddit to share an inside secret about Pops Chock’Lit Shoppe: “The set designers built such a realistic restaurant (Pops). Since our studio was near an important industrial street, hungry 18-wheelers moved into our house a lot, assuming it was a working dinner, ”wrote Sprouse.

16 KJ Apa is everyone’s crush on the set

Via Twitter

Let’s face it, every person in the Riverdale cast looks incredibly good. So it’s hard to believe that one cast member would stand out from the others. During an interview with glamor, Madelaine Petsch was asked who the crush was on the set. “K.J. (Apa playing Archie). Total K.J.!”, She replied.

15 The cast paid homage to Luke Perry at a table reading

About Daily Motion

It was emotional for the cast to return to the set after Luke Perry passed away. Girl Amick posted an Instagram picture that documents the cast at the table that read for the episode that was about Perry’s death. also hashtag “#wemissyouluke.”.

14 Josie and the Pussycats maintained the IRL cast

Via Pinterest

Cole Sprouse is a photographer who often takes photos from the Riverdale set behind the scenes. The actor uploaded a photo album to Imgur and the pictures gave fans a glimpse of what was going on behind the camera when Josie and the Pussycats performed for the performers in real life.

13 KJ Apa broke her hand while filming

About comic

Teen Vogue revealed that K.J. Apa injured her hand when hitting the ice during the season 1 finale. “I hit a foam mat … (that was) sitting on the ice … It was cold, so I didn’t really feel it. It was only after 20 minutes that I realized that I had broken my hand. “

12 Camila Mendes and Charles Melton still have to film together, even though they broke up

Via Pinterest

Charles Melton and Camila Mendes are dated, but have recently separated. Lute! News, the exes are professional. “They are still in touch and they both understand that they have to be warm for the show on set and in the entire press,” said the source. “They were filming together while they were split and things were normal.”

11 Vanessa Morgan received death threats from Bughead fans

Via Pinterest

When Vanessa Morgan joined the Riverdale cast, fans of Jughead and Betty were afraid that they would separate their favorite couple. “I’ve already had some death threats,” Morgan Glamor said. “But the thing is, it’s half the death threats because they don’t want it to (actually) happen, and there’s half that is just love.”

10 The troop huddled to keep Madelaine Petsch warm

Via Instagram

Cole Sprouse’s Imgur photo album gave us an insight into how close the Riverdale cast is in real life and how well they take care of each other on the set. This picture is a look behind the scenes when Madelaine Petsch’s co-stars warmed her up between shots.

9 Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes went to college together

Via Pinterest

Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse actually attended college at NYU together. Mendes told Office Magazine: “I saw him and there was a time when we were teaching in the same building so I could always see him outside,” she added. “He was a madman! He had really long hair up to the cheek. “

8 Lili Reinhart hates Betty’s signature ponytail

About Intsagram

Lili Reinhart may love to play Betty in Riverdale, but the actress doesn’t like her character’s hairstyle. “This ponytail makes me stressed out,” said Reinhart to Allure. “It takes a long time (to style), longer than you think, and it’s really annoying and very frustrating.”

7 KJ Apa fell asleep at the wheel after working on the set for a long time

Via Instagram

KJ Apa was in a car accident when he fell asleep after a 16-hour workday. “I should have come over and fallen asleep instead of fighting my way home. But I learned from it,” Apa said to Esquire. “It was a blessing in disguise. I came out unscathed and I thank God that I’m fine.”

6 The occupation called for safer working conditions

About Elite Daily

The entire Riverdale cast called for safer working conditions after KJ Apa’s nighttime accident. According to Business Insider, Warner Bros said in a statement: “If a cast or crew member feels tired or unsafe at any time after work, the studio will provide a taxi, driver, or hotel room upon request.”

5 The actors took a break from filming and went on vacation in Mexico

Via Pinterest

The cast that goes on vacation together stays together. The Riverdale gang all traveled to Mexico. Lili Reinhart shared this picture of the group on social media with the headline: “Found a new passion from me. These Lucha Libre men have won my heart, ”she said on Twitter.

4 KJ Apa is not a natural redhead

About Teen Vogue

KJ Apa revealed to Empire that his hair is colored brown and red to look more like Archie. “In the beginning it was frankly scary because they had to dye it once a week and I took pictures for six months. They had to bleach it,” said KJ. “I’ll probably be bald at the end of the series.”

3 Madelaine Petsch is afraid of water, which scared her while filming

Via Pinterest

Afraid of open water, Madelaine Petsch revealed to glamor that it was difficult for her to shoot her first scene for Riverdale. “It was great therapy, but I was still scared,” she said. It’s Cheryl. I am not. “But when I went in, I was scared.”

2 The group flew to Vancouver on the same flight to shoot Season 2

Via Pinterest

The Riverdale performers always share personal images and behind-the-scenes images on social media. Lute! News that the gang was all flying on the same flight in 2017 when they returned to season 2 film and shared this selfie on Instagram. We would have loved to have been on this flight!

1 The cast is like a family on and on the set

Via Pinterest

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Riverdale cast has a close bond: “They are all my family, honestly. I can tell them everything,” said Camila Mendes. “I share this really bizarre experience with them and we are all kind of in the same boat. We can go to events together and it’s nice to have them.”

RESOURCES: Glamour.com, Etonline.com, Eonline.com, Instagram.com, Twitter.com

Next

20 surprising facts about Viking star Katheryn Winnick

