19 things we just learned about Charlize Theron’s most famous roles

Charlize Theron is incredibly beautiful, incredibly talented and great all round. She has appeared in films over the past few decades and has won awards such as the Oscar for Best Actress, the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in Film, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Actress Performances in a Movie. She has also won awards, including the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead. It clearly has a lot to offer!

Charlize Theron is the type of actress that doesn’t need to be compared to other Hollywood actresses, though she is often compared to actresses like Scarlett Johansson, Cate Blanchett, and Gwyneth Paltrow. She is her own person and she is amazing! Read on to learn interesting facts about some of her most famous roles!

19 Charlize wore a facial prosthesis in “Bombshell”

It’s no secret that Charlize Theron’s face looks completely different in the bomb than it usually looks. The reason is that she got a lot of facial prostheses on her face to look more like Megyn Kelly. The makeup artists who work here have really done an incredible job!

18 Charlize was injured several times while training for ‘Atomic Blonde’

Charlize Theron is physically fit and it is obvious to us that she knows how to stay in shape. Unfortunately part of the training she had to do for Atomic Blonde hurt her! During the workout, she had a twisted knee, injured ribs, and two broken teeth. Talk about engagement!

17 It took 15 years for Mad Max: Fury Road to finish

The film was developed in 1998 and was supposed to be shot in 2001. Due to the attacks on September 11, 2001, production was discontinued. They tried to start production again in 2006 and 2009, but the filming didn’t come into cinemas until 2015.

16 Charlize said watching an audience with ‘Tully’ was a magical experience

In an interview with Vulture, Charlize said, “I saw it with a couple of smaller viewers, and then I saw it recently at the Castro in San Francisco, and it was a magical experience. I had to go up and do a Q&A afterwards and I was a hell of a mess! This movie just gets me talking about it every time! “How wonderful!

15 A hair pulling model was used in ‘Young Adult’

Trichotillomania is a condition in which a person feels the need to pull out their hair and eyelashes. Charlize Theron’s character in Young Adult suffered from trichotillomania. Instead of pulling on their own hair, a hair model was used for some of these uncomfortable strands of hair.

14 “Snow White and the Hunter” is the largest production Charlize has worked on

Charlize Theron announced that the production of Snow White and Hunstman is the largest in which it participated with a budget of $ 170 million. She appeared in the film with Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth, two other big names in Hollywood.

13 ‘Monster’ is based on a real story

Charlize Theron is the star of the film Monster, an intense film from 2003. The story is about a woman who works as a lady of the night to feed herself and the new woman she has fallen in love with. Her character turns out to be a serial killer. Christina Ricci is the actress who plays against Charlize in this dark film.

12 Charlize felt like-minded with Seth Rogen and ‘Long Shot’ producers

Charlize Theron said: “Very rarely do so many people – his production partners, my production partners – come together in one room and are like-minded. Not in the boring sense of not challenging each other, but where we really wanted to make the same film. I think that’s sometimes the biggest fight to be overcome … you look at the other person and the problem is that we’re not making the same film here. And we never had this problem. “That must have been incredible!

Aromatherapy was used on the set while ‘Hancock’ was being shot

Aromatherapy is known for making people feel calmer and better. The stage designer Rosemary Brandenburg felt that the scents on the set would help the actors with their scenes. Aromatherapy is definitely one of the smartest natural remedies for anxiety that people can rely on.

10 Charlize feels “Bombshell” is a powerful film

Charlize Theron said: “There is a real need for people to share their stories, and I think there is catharsis. And we definitely feel that we are not alone when we show this film around and that Show people, and within that we feel braver to share our stories. “

9 Charlize was filming ‘Atomic Blonde’ while suffering from the flu

While Charlize Theron and the rest of the cast and crew shot Atomic Blonde in Budapest, winter weather got the best of her and she got the flu. After catching the flu, she decided to continue and continue her shooting schedule to get things done on time.

8 A Cirque Du Soleil actor was hired as a stunt double for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

The performers at Cirque du Soleil are known to be very flexible and have bodies that can move in a way that would be more difficult for the average person. That’s probably why an artist was hired by the Cirque du Soleil to do some stunts for this film!

7 Charlize described ‘Tully’ as familiar and personal

In an interview with Vulture, Charlize said: “I think so much of this story seems so familiar and personal to me. It is very similar to my life, if not aimed at the nose. It is just so nice to see something and don’t feel alone on my trip as a parent. “Many parents can relate to them!

6 ‘Young Adult’ filmmakers who refer to the film as a horror film

The filmmakers described Charlize Theron’s character Mavis as a monster trying to destroy a man’s marriage. Their character’s actions and behaviors are quite haunting and scary because there really are people in the world who can tolerate sharing families and marriages.

5 Charlize pulled an abdominal muscle from the loud screaming “Snow White and the Hunter”

Charlize Theron’s commitment to making a film the way it needs to be is scary. She will go as far as possible to make sure that she does her job as an actress. She screamed so loud as she was filming Snow White and the hunter that she was actually pulling an abs!

4 Charlize was the first female antagonist in the franchise to play “The Fate of the Furious”

The Fast & Furious film archive is full of bad guys and bad guys. Most of these are bad guys. Charlize Theron took on the role of the evil opponent they had to defeat in the eighth film that came out of this franchise.

3 Charlize won thirty pounds for “Monster”

Charlize ate Krispy Kreme Donuts to gain weight. In an interview, she said, “It wasn’t about getting fat. Aileen wasn’t fat. Aileen had scars on her body from her lifestyle, and if I did this film with my body – physically, I am very much athletic – I don’t know that I felt the things Aileen felt with her body, it was about getting to a place where I felt closer to how Aileen lived. “Very interesting!

2 In ‘Long Shot’ Charlize felt that her character was elevated

Charlize Theron said: “It is the greatest compliment because while we were making this film, they enhanced my character. And that didn’t happen to me 10 years ago. I was usually the only person who tried, and it was really nice in addition to being in a room and wanting some people to do that for me, that’s an incredible feeling. “It’s great for them!

1 ‘Hancock’ was written in 1996, but the film was only made in 2009

We are so happy that Hancock was released in 2009! After the film was written in 1986, you might have a feeling that it would never come out. Fortunately, it was released and we could see how Will Smith and Charlize Theron did it!

