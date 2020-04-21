19 Wisconsin Voters Have Due to the fact Tested Beneficial For COVID

The Wisconsin Division of Overall health claimed Tuesday that 19 men and women who reported that they voted in or labored the April 7 election analyzed optimistic for coronavirus in the days next.

Jennifer Miller, department spokesperson, informed TPM that the 19 analyzed favourable just after April 9. Experts take into account the incubation interval for the virus to be two to 14 days.

Even so, she extra that there is no way to know for specified that these 19 turned contaminated by their interactions when voting in man or woman or operating the polls, and not from other “possible exposures.”

“Since we only have details on beneficial conditions (with no a comparison team of men and women who were not tested or examined destructive), there is no way to know with certainty if any exposures at the polls that are noted are in reality attributable to COVID-19 sickness,” she stated.

That conclusion slightly differs from the just one place forward by the Milwaukee Division of Overall health earlier on Tuesday.

Officials there confirmed that seven people today had fallen unwell in relationship to the election, however adding that they only now have 30 p.c of the data on the pertinent cases. The department’s communications director, Shawn Benjamin, instructed TPM that they expect to have a extra detailed report out on Friday.

The controversial April 7 election was held in-man or woman in spite of attempts by Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Democrats to have it pushed back again. Following state Republican lawmakers lodged challenge to Evers’ executive purchase, the greater part-conservative point out Supreme Court docket purchased the election be held as prepared.

Because of to elections staff calling in ill, or worried of starting to be so, lots of polls were being shuttered and voters forced to wait in long strains. In some locations, like Milwaukee, persons had to cram into five polling places — down from the city’s normal 180.