19-year-old arrested on parole after police persecution in Winter Haven

Courtesy of Winter Haven PD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old Lakeland man on probation was arrested after escaping from Winter Haven a police officer on Sunday morning.

K-9 officer Luis Garcia responded to a disturbance at 200 P in Avenue P NW in Winter Haven at 2:45 a.m. and observed several cars blocking the street east of 3rd Street Northwest.

Garcia got out of his patrol car and walked down the street. As he approached a crowd, the policeman saw several running down 3rd Street and heard gunfire. Garcia said he saw four or five muzzle flashes in his direction.

The suspect, 19-year-old Jamari Hampton, is said to have jumped into a four-door Nissan from the area where the shots came from and started down the street. Several officers chased Hampton, who eventually crashed into trees near the intersection of Quentin Avenue and Unity Way.

Police said Hampton fled the vehicle after the accident, but was eventually tracked down with the help of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit.

Officers discovered that Hampton was recently released from state prison in December 2019, where he served 36 months.

Hampton was booked in Polk County Jail for grievous bodily harm against an official, for relieving and evading an official for non-violent resistance, for driving with a suspended / revoked driver’s license, and for leaving the scene of the accident.

