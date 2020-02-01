19-year-old man dies of “suspicious” fire in high-rise building in West Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – A 19-year-old man died on Friday after being hospitalized in serious condition following a fire in an apartment building in West Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The man was among seven people taken to hospital after the terrible fire broke out on the seventh floor of the building on Wednesday morning. Further information on the victim, who was not identified, was not available.

Several people were injured in the fire, including a 3-month-old child, LAFD chief Ralph Terrazas told reporters at the scene. Most of these patients suffered from smoke inhalation. Two firefighters were also injured, the burns being described as minor but requiring treatment in local hospitals.

15 residents were hoisted out of the building.

A man was seen climbing horizontally across the facade of the 25-story building after crawling through a window that emitted a blaze of flames. He was then rescued by a firefighter who approached him on top of a ladder truck. The man was one of two 30-year-old men in critical condition.

The cause of the hell was found suspicious, and arson investigators were on the scene, officials said.

Fire officials said the building was not equipped with sprinklers – and there is no requirement to be. It is one of 55 Los Angeles skyscrapers that were built before 1974 and are not required to have sprinklers.

The building was last inspected in June 2019 and complied with code, said LAFD captain Erik Scott. The building was labeled in red and closed to occupants overnight. The firefighters will reassess in the morning if it is suitable for the home. The owner of the building reserved hotel rooms in the area to help displaced residents.

The same building was the site of another fire in October 2013. Several people continued and the matter was settled. A jury concluded that the building company was then negligent and responsible for injuries.

