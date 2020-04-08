19-year-old man stabbed in rival gang dispute in Cork

A 19-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in an argument between two rival gangs in the city on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí in Cork investigates after the victim received a number of stab wounds to the body when an argument broke out between the two gangs of young people of Ballyphehane, in the south of the city.

It is understood that a number of young people had gathered at Pearse Square in Ballyphehane when an argument broke out between them around 9:30 p.m.

A number of older men and women, related to members of the same group, also joined the fight which at one time involved up to a dozen people.

The injured teenager from the Palmbury area of ​​Togher collapsed outside a store after being stabbed in the side several times.

He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, but underwent emergency surgery late last night for stab wounds at his side.

It is understood that the adolescent, who had gone to Ballyphehane with three other people from Togher, was in serious but stable condition last night after the surgery.

Injuries

Others involved in the fighting suffered minor and superficial injuries and it is understood that some also received medical treatment.

Gardaí was alerted and cordoned off the area and preserved the scene, and a garda technical team began a forensic examination of the area.

Officers also began door-to-door investigations in the area to see if anyone had witnessed or seen who had gathered in the area.

Gardaí has ​​also started to collect video surveillance images from commercial premises in the region, which could assist them in their investigation of the incident.

And they called passing motorists, especially those with dashboard camera images, to contact them at Togher Garda station at 021-4947120.

Gardaí says they keep an open mind about the reason for the fight, but are examining whether it can be linked to a previous fight between the gangs.

It is understood that one of those of Togher was involved in a fight with one of the young people of Ballyphehane whom he beat just before Christmas.