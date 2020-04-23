19-year-outdated killed in four motor vehicle crash in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH – A crash involving 4 vehicles killed a 19-calendar year-old lady on Wednesday night.

Louisiana Condition Troopers say Ryan Alasia Johnson of Kentwood was killed in a wreck that occurred soon just before 6:45 p.m. on I-10 East close to Louisiana Avenue.

In accordance to State Police, the incident that activated the 1st of three subsequent crashes transpired when 41-yr-outdated Carol Ann Brooks was driving a 2009 Jaguar XF alongside I-10 East and her vehicle received a flat tire. So, she pulled about on the inside of eastbound lane of I-10, within just the development zone.

As eastbound traffic slowed for Brooks’ stopped auto, 19-yr-aged Kendall Raymone Wilkerson, who was at the rear of the wheel of a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic and had Johnson seated in the backseat as a passenger, hit the again of a 2020 Chevrolet 2500 pickup.

As Wilkerson strike the pickup, he was struck by a fourth vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 34-yr-old Felicia Danielle Cormier.

When Cormier strike Wilkerson’s Sonic, his motor vehicle crashed into the jersey wall although Cormier’s Tahoe overturned, blocking the exterior lane.

Johnson, who’d been a passenger in Wilkerson’s Sonic, had been sporting a seatbelt but endured fatal accidents through the crash and was declared deceased on scene.

Other driver and passengers associated in the four-auto incident suffered minimal to moderate injuries and some were taken to spot hospitals for procedure.

State Law enforcement say the devastating crash continues to be beneath investigation.