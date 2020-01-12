“1917” dethrones “Star Wars” at the box office

Loading...

There was another war movie at the box office this weekend. However, it was located in the trenches of World War I rather than in a galaxy far away.

1917, Universal’s intense and award-winning drama from World War I, brought in an estimated $ 36.5 million in North America. That was enough to take first place this weekend and toss “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” off the box office. The ninth and last episode of the Skywalker saga was number 1 at the box office over the past three weekends.

The box office of “1917” may be modest, but the big win of the drama this weekend is a victory for Universal. It also helps the studio continue from its previous release, “Cats,” which was one of the biggest flops of the past year.

“1917” also exceeded expectations, which caused it to get closer to $ 20 million domestically. It has earned $ 60.3 million worldwide so far.

The film, directed by “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes, has probably gotten a boost thanks to its big night at the Golden Globes last weekend. The drama that follows two young British soldiers who step against the clock to deliver a message that could save hundreds of their comrades won the best picture, drama and best director for Mendes.

And the film’s solid box office could go on when it comes to the Academy Awards next month.

“1917” could also have gotten a surge of viewers interested in seeing the technical aspects of the film. “1917” is a war film that was shot in a single shot to achieve the effect of being in real time.

In terms of “Rise of Skywalker,” the Disney film came second in its fourth week of release with an estimated $ 15.1 million domestically.

Universal, owned by Comcast, plans to continue its box office efforts next week in theaters on January 17 with the release of “Dolittle”.

