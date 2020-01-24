‘1917’ did not enforce diversity, but illuminated history

Sam Mendes’ masterpiece from the First World War of 1917 is a front-runner for the Oscar for the best picture. I think it is now time for people with very bad opinions to get out of the woodwork.

Such a stupid opinion is Laurence Fox’s. Fox is an English actor you’ve probably never heard of (including Victoria), son of another obscure actor, James Fox. The younger Fox appeared on James Delingpole’s podcast (I don’t think I could find a British name) to whine about a scene in 1917 that featured a Sikh soldier.

The scene shows the traumatized and lonely soldier Schofield (George MacKay) on a transport with several other soldiers, including a Sikh soldier, Sepoy Jondalar, played by Nabhaan Rizwan. The moment is not emphasized as the scene’s focus is on Schofield, but it is striking and welcome to see a non-white soldier there.

However, it was distracting for Laurence Fox, and here we come to his deaf and dumb comments on diversity: “Back in 1917, you did it with a Sikh soldier, which is great, it’s brilliant,” he said, “but you’re suddenly out of it aware that Sikhs fought in this war. And you like “OK, you are now distracting me from the story”. Apparently this guy can’t focus on one scene unless there are only white people in it. How terrible for him.

He agreed with the arsehole moderator that it is a “footwear” in terms of diversity: “It’s kind of racist – if you talk about institutional racism, which everyone likes to talk about, which I don’t believe in there, is institutional racist when it comes to imposing diversity on people in this way. You don’t want to think about it. “

Fox is wrong on so many levels: institutional racism is one thing – and a very real and big problem in both Britain and America – but all the more urgent, the diversity in 1917 is not enforced. It is accurate and important. Sikh soldiers were a real and important part of the First World War.

Fortunately, the MAMA project, a British organization dedicated to ending violence against Muslims, took the time to teach another ignorant white man.

History lesson for Laurence Fox:

Every sixth British soldier who served in the First World War came from the Indian subcontinent. Sikhs made up more than 20% of the volunteer army (just under 1.5 million soldiers).

74,187 Indian soldiers died and a comparable number were wounded.

Laurence Fox’s comments show the ubiquitous ignorance that comes from white privileges and that lives in a bubble where white stories and people are the standard and all that matters. It can be argued that 1917 does not go far enough in terms of diversity. The whole film could have been about a Sikh as easily as about a white man, but it’s also a story based on Mendes’ grandfather, so part of the film’s whiteness can be explained. What cannot be said is that the diversity in the film is too great. It’s a subtle, great addition to the film. It makes the film better and it is important for the audience.

Rahul Kohli, who we loved at iZombie, tweeted about the impact of the moment.

1917 moved me in many ways. One way I wasn’t expecting was to involve Indian soldiers, something that many war films seem to neglect. I sat in the theater with tears in my eyes at the sight of a Sikh soldier. I knew that representation was important, I just didn’t know how much. pic.twitter.com/t3oZv1FL2c

1917 is not just an incredible film because it is about war, but because it is a film about humanity. It follows a single person relentlessly and laboriously through the hell landscape of the First World War and realizes that it is not a pure white world. In this way, not only were the horrors of the war illuminated, but also the people who fought in the war, including Sikhs.

Fox, for his part, was made aware of this and actually apologized, even if it was a wish wash.

People who are #Sikhs

I am as moved by the sacrifices your relatives have made as by the loss of all those who die in the war, regardless of their beliefs or skin color.

Please accept my apologies for having awkwardly talked about it in the past few days.

L

Hopefully he’s not the last one to learn from this film.

