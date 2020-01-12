‘1917’ exceeds the North American treasury with USD 36.5 million

Loading...

Sam Mendes performs behind the scenes after winning the Best Director Feature Film for “1917” at the 77th Golden Globe Award in Beverly Hills on January 5. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Actors George MacKay (L) and Dean-Charles Chapman attend the premiere of “1917” on December 18 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Actor Andrew Scott attends the premiere of “1917” in Los Angeles on December 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

January 12 (UPI) – World War I picture “1917” is the # 1 film in North America that has $ 37.5 million in revenue this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com said on Sunday.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZjQROMAh_s (/ embed)

The limited-edition film since Christmas was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Cinema Drama a week ago. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been number 1 in the past three weeks.

To enter at number 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at $ 15.1 million, followed by Jumanji: The next level at # 3 with $ 14 million, Mercy only in fourth place with $ 10 million and Like a boss in fifth place with $ 10 million.

The top tier is rounded off Little woman 6th with $ 7.7 million, submerged at number 7 with $ 7 million, Frozen II # 8 at $ 5.8 million Knife out # 9 with $ 5.73 million and Spies in disguise # 10 with $ 5.1 million.