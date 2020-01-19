‘1917’ honored at the Producers Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES – If the Producers Guild Awards are a true predictor of the best Oscar-winning film category, then the First World War film “1917” is about to leave with the greatest honor in a few weeks.

Sam Mendes’ film won the Cinematographic Film Award at the groundbreaking ceremony Saturday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Many in the crowd seemed stunned after Reese Witherspoon announced the Darryl F. Zanuck award winner, who won the best Oscar 21 times out of 30 – including the past two years, with “Green Book” and “The Form of water. “

“This film was inspired by my grandfather, Alfred Mendes, and my hope was to honor his experience,” said Mendes, who co-produced and directed the project. He also said it was his first participation in the awards and thanked the guild for recognizing his film.

“It was the best experience of my professional life,” he added.

Released at the end of last month, “1917” caused a sensation during the awards season, including another surprise victory in the best dramatic photo category of the Golden Globes.

At the PGA Awards, the war movie defeated other contenders like “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Knives Out”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story”, “Parasite” and “Once upon a time in … Hollywood.” “1917” has now gained new momentum before the Oscars on February 9.

In other categories, “Toy Story 4” won the animation award, “Fleabag” won the television award for episodic comedy and “Chernobyl” won the best limited series.

“Producing a film takes a village,” said “Toy Story 4” co-producer Mark Nielsen, while co-producer Jonas Rivera stood next to him.

Many special honors were awarded throughout the evening for production work, including Octavia Spencer, Netflix content director, Ted Sarandos, co-creator of “Friends” Marta Kauffman, the film “Bombshell” and Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy of Plan B Entertainment, Brad Pitt Kleiner.

“When I started as an actor, I wondered about the producers,” What are they doing (explanatory)? “” Said Pitt jokingly after accepting the David O. Selznick Achievement Award for film. Plan B is behind “Moonlight” and “12 Years a Slave”.

“I am now painfully aware of what you are doing,” he said. “I congratulate you all. Our job as producers is to protect, to manage. … Keepers of history and protectors of storytellers. And I find that it is a huge responsibility.”

Spencer received the Visionary award, struggling to deliver his acceptance speech through tears. The actress who starred in “The Help” and “Hidden Figures” said playing was her backup plan for becoming a producer, which was “the dream” for her.

“As an actor, I learned that my job is to find the truth in each scene and bring humanity to the characters I represent,” said Spencer, who runs production company Orit Entertainment with Brian Clisham. . Their company produced the Apple TV Plus drama series “Truth Be Told”, and Spencer plays and produces an upcoming Netflix limited series on Madame C.J. Walker.

“Now, as a producer, I understand that Brian and I have to maintain this vision of the movies and TV series we develop,” she said. “We look forward to adding new perspectives from various storytellers who enlighten, uplift and above all entertain.”

