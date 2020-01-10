1917 is a Cinema Achievement for Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins

Loading...

The great war movie, 1917, reached theaters all over the country. It is based partly on an account of director Sam Mendes by Alfred Mendes’ paternal grandfather. During World War I, the story tells of two young British soldiers who must send an urgent message. This message warns of an ambush, in fact, against 1,600 soldiers. Among those soldiers is Lance Corpal’s brother Tom Blake.

Is It Worth My Time?

Watch: If you enjoy war films set in the early 20th century to this day. This though you can handle squeamish attractions for others.

Ignore: If, on the contrary, you do not love the tragedies of war too much and you cannot deal with the images of the dead, the blood and the shots.

In 1917 he recently won a Golden Globe Award for Best Picture in Drama and Best Director. Co-written and directed by Sam Mendes, 1917 is easily one of the greatest technical breakthroughs we have had so far in this young century. All year, we only follow the mission of two young boys, played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. Along the journey, every living soldier or floating corpse accurately captures the image.

Under the direction of the impressive Roger Deakins Cinema, 1917 is a first-class spectacle. The whole film contains long tracks to appear like a continuous projectile. In many ways, both physically and psychologically, we follow these two boys to the ground from their perspective. The film never cuts scenes inside the room with top military men. It never cuts into a sub-paragraph that covers secondary soldiers. These two young soldiers have a mission and we follow them literally every step of the way.

The other side to this is some may rightly support this way of cinema as a gimmick. Months before its release, trailers for it played before any kind of movie a spectator was there to watch, regardless of the genre. Gimmick or not, the 1917 achievement deserves an Oscar for Best Cinema and Controversy for Sam Mendes as Best Director.

But such technical bravery does not mean a victory. This is the first script Sam Mentes writes for the title, along with writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. While dialogue and structure never reach a point of detachment or inadequacy, there is nothing to write home about. It is clear that the projection on the big screen is, first and foremost, intended to immerse the audience in a visual and visceral experience.

What diminishes the film slightly from the script’s point of view is the lack of emotional coordination. 1917 goes to heart, no doubt, but it doesn’t reach the depths of cinema like other greats of the year. Well written films such as marriage story and Irish lead us down a heart-felt journey with a sonic payback. In this way, 1917 is a little hollow.

In addition to production planning, 1917 also contains exemplary visual effects that go unnoticed. 2019 certainly had other triumphs in the visuals section. Ad Astra, Irish, Revenge: Endgame, and Ford v Ferrari are just a few that match the CGI level contained in 1917.

Assessment

1917 is without a doubt one of the best films of the year. He has the best cinematic experience in terms of epic cinema. Minimalist music works to build up the tension, as all we want is to see these two boys accomplish their mission. While missing the depth of some films during the year, 1917 is a must see movie of the decade for any film lover.

Rating: 8.0 / 10