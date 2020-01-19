1917 is awarded at the Producers Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) – If the Producers Guild Awards are a real predictor of the best film category in the Academy Awards, the film “1917” from the First World War will receive the highest award in a few weeks.

Sam Mendes’ film won the movie prize on Saturday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Many in the crowd seemed stunned after Reese Witherspoon announced the winner of the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for “Green Book” and “The Form of Water.” ‘

“This film was inspired by my grandfather Alfred Mendes and I hope that I can reward his experience,” said Mendes, who co-produced and directed the project. He also said that this was his first time attending the awards and thanked the guild for recognizing his film.

“It was the best experience of my professional life,” he added.

“1917” was released late last month and caused a sensation during the awards season, including another surprise win in the “Best Drama Picture” category at the Golden Globes.

At the PGA Awards, the war film prevailed against other competitors, such as “Ford vs Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Knives Out”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story”, ” Parasite “. and “Once upon a time in … Hollywood”. “1917” has now boosted the Oscar ceremony on February 9th.

In other categories, “Toy Story 4” won the animation award, “Fleabag” won the episodic comedy television award, and “Chernobyl” collected the best limited series.

“The production of a film requires a village,” said Mark Nielsen, co-producer of Toy Story 4, while his colleague Jonas Rivera was standing next to him.

During the evening, numerous special awards were given for production work, including Octavia Spencer, Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix, Marta Kauffman, co-creator of “Friends”, the film “Bombshell” and Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy von Plan B Entertainment Smaller.

“When I started as an actor, I wondered what the producers were doing,” said Pitt jokingly after accepting the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures. Plan B was behind “Moonlight” and “12 Years a Slave”.

“I’m painfully aware of what you’re doing now,” he said. “I recommend you all. Our job as producers are protectors, administrators. … Administrator of history and protector of storytellers. And I think that’s a great responsibility. “

Spencer received the Visionary Award and tried to keep her acceptance speech in tears. The actress, who starred in “The Help” and “Hidden Figures”, said that acting was her backup plan for a producer, which was “the dream” for her.

“As an actor, I learned that it was my job to find the truth in every scene and to add humanity to the characters I portrayed,” said Spencer, who heads the production company Orit Entertainment with Brian Clisham. Your company has produced the Apple TV Plus drama series “Truth Be Told”, and Spencer is starring and is producing an upcoming Netflix Limited series on Madam C.J. Walker.

“Now as a producer, I understand that Brian and I need to keep this insight into the film and TV series we have developed,” she continued. “We look forward to adding new perspectives from different storytellers that enlighten, uplift and, above all, entertain.”

