‘1917’ marches to North American box office success

LOS ANGELES – Universal’s war drama “1917” took command of the North American box office this weekend, and with its success at the Golden Globes achieved an estimated profit of $ 36.5 million, the industry watchdog Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

The unexpectedly strong broadcast of the film was on time and the Oscar nominations were announced on Monday. Last Sunday it won Golden Globes – often a predictor of Oscar success – for best drama and best director (Sam Mendes).

“1917”, filmed as in a long, uninterrupted shot – a critic called it a “protic staging of virtuoso filmmaking” – flourished despite the lack of stars on the A list. The main characters, two British non-commissioned officers on a desperate mission, are played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch play a subordinate role.

Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” dropped to second place after a month and raised $ 15.1 million. The final of the nine-member film “Skywalker Saga” has now cost a total of just under $ 1 billion.

In third place, one place less than last weekend, was Sony’s action sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level”, which earned $ 14 million for third place from Friday to Sunday. In it Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart play the main role.

Fourth place went to Paramount’s new release “Like a Boss” and Warner Bros. drama “Just Mercy”, each with $ 10 million.

“Like a Boss” is played by Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek in the story of two friends, whose small beauty company is targeted by an industrial titan.

“Just Mercy” with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson is based on the real story of a black man on Alabama death row who is calling his wrongful conviction for murdering a white woman.

The top 10 were rounded off by:

“Little Women” ($ 7.7 million)

“Underwater” ($ 7 million)

Frozen II ($ 5.8 million)

Knives Out ($ 5.7 million)

Spies in Disguise ($ 5.1 million)

