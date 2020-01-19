‘1917’ Nabs Big Win at PGAs, Becoming an Oscar Favorite

Sam Mendes’ WWI movie, 1917, has been making waves since its release. The film was successfully added to its trophy collection, winning Best Picture at the Producer Guild Awards.

‘1917’ is no longer an Oscar Underdog

In industry, the Best Picture win at PGAs is seen as indicative of a successful Oscar Best Picture campaign. Historically, this happened 68% of the time. However, winning the PGA is not the only factor contributing to the expected Oscar victory.

‘1917’ has performed exceptionally well since coming to the US and the stat file for the film is impressive. The critically-acclaimed film hit “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” from its top box office spot last weekend. It took first place after a fierce battle between the aforementioned “Star Wars” and the Safdie brothers “Uncut Gems”. At the Golden Globes, in 1917 he won awards for Best Photography and Best Director while enjoying a nomination for Best Original Score.

‘1917’: Dazzling, Violent, Beautiful

The 1917 awards have already received evidence that there is something special here. Critics have already stated the same, supporting the unique movie and its story. Working and editing the cameras created the feeling that the whole film was shot in one shot. Monochrome shots have been used for incredible results in the past by movies such as “Men’s Children” and “True Detective” on television. By extending this effect throughout the two hours of cinema operation, Mendes effectively captures the intensity of the war. Mark Kermode of The Guardian described how Mendes “sinks [d] the viewer into the ditches, in an upset”.

The First World War was a war unlike any other in history. The industrial revolution has enhanced the effectiveness of weapons to such an extent that it has given rise to international arms reforms. When the new technology was combined with archaic military strategies and the total barbarity of the enemy of the ditches, the results were insatiable insanity. Paul Asay of Plugged In noted this, stating that “World War I may be unmatched in its terrifying brutality. 1917 leads us to this horror and does not leave us out of it for two hours.”

‘1917’ is ‘Salving Private Ryan’

It’s no surprise that the film compares to another episode of the war, “Saving Private Ryan.” The plot of 1917 focuses on two British soldiers who undertake a seemingly impossible task of delivering a message that will save an entire battalion. Cinema has been announced as groundbreaking and amazing. The content is described as violent, nervous and intense. Given that ‘Saving Private Ryan’ took home five of the eleven nominations for an Oscar, the hopes for a successful 1917 Academy Award look even more reasonable.