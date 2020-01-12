1917 takes the Star Wars film from number one to the register – Up News Info

Loading...

The new World War I film by Sam Mendes, 1917, exceeded expectations at the checkout with a weekend of $ 36.5 million, making it one of the best openings this year to date. The film has surpassed its previous projections, revealed a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition, the media claim that his win at the box office was facilitated by his wins at the Golden Globe on January 5 for the best film for a drama and the best director, in addition to online communication about the quality of the film.

At the international cash register, he earned $ 60.4 million worldwide. Perhaps his greatest achievement was to knock down Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from number one, he eventually fell to second place in his fourth weekend.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Still, he did very well and is about to join the billion dollar club. Rise of Skywalker He raised $ 24.2 million abroad and earned a world total of $ 989.6 million. Critics, however, were not very fond of him, despite a considerable reception by the public.

According to 1917, the film on the Wikipedia page revolves around the stories that his grandfather, Alfred Mendes, told Mendes. These are two young British soldiers during the First World War who are instructed to deliver a message.

Starring George MacKay, deans Charles Chapman and Mark Strong, the main characters must reveal that there will be an ambush after the German retreat on the Hindenburg line.

Initially, the project was unveiled in the summer of 2018, and MacKay and Chapman participated in the film in October, as did the rest of the cast and crew in March 2019.

Reportedly, the film was filmed as a continuous take, similar to the much-acclaimed film of 2014, Birdman: Or the unexpected virtue of ignorance, which won several awards that year, including the best Academy Awards film.

So far the film has won several Golden Globes and has also received very positive reviews from industry critics, who praised the cinematography, realism, sound design and musical score of the film.

