‘1917’ will win the Oscar for best picture – but here’s why it shouldn’t

With the film industry’s final, hysterical night ahead, this year’s Oscars appear to be disappointingly predictable again. A good film, Sam Mendes 1917will likely receive the highest award – but if it does, the academy has failed again.

The epic of the First World War has picked up speed since it opened and received a whopping seven awards at the BAFTAs last weekend (February 2). 1917 made little noise before release and then suddenly exploded when it hit the cinema screens. It is a gripping mission led by two vulnerable soldiers who are supposed to send a message about the enemy lines.

Technically speaking, it’s an impressive film that offers the illusion of a single shot brought to life by muddy trenches, endless green fields, and dark, claustrophobic tunnels. Roger Deakins undoubtedly deserves the praise he receives, the 15-time Oscar nominee (he only won once for Blade Runner 2049) continue to produce the high profile visual filmmaking that we expected in his 50 year career. His work complements that of the composer Thomas Newman, who received two BAFTAs, six Grammys and an Emmy and contributed a grandiose score.

Overall, Deakins, Newman and Mendes have won nine Oscars, 17 BAFTAs and 18 Golden Globes. Do you really need this victory? Her impressive work deserves recognition, but it is a crowning achievement 1917 Best picture would be a waste. Shouldn’t the academy try to reward fresher, more contemporary stories?

1917 will probably win the best picture. It won the Golden Globes for Best Director and Best Film, seven BAFTAs, including the best director and best film. It’s easy to see what voters like about it, but these are things voters and viewers have admired in different ways over the past 100 years.

Behind the scenes from 1917. Photo credit: eOne

The system is broken. It is plagued by self-imposed and self-sustaining homogeneity, which in its entire existence has nominated five women for the Oscar for best director and has for decades failed to consistently honor people with color. 1917 is a good film, but an indication that an industry is chasing its own tail and does not trust a riskier but ultimately better film. This film is parasite,

Bong Joon-ho’s exuberant social thriller has been awarded the Palme d’Or (the festival’s highest honor) since Cannes in 2019. Here are some numbers: 1917 has been nominated for 144 awards and has won 53 so far. To the Parasite? 175 out of 299 possible wins. And however many Oscars it wins (up to six), it has already made history as the first Korean film ever to be nominated for one.

Could the most revered electoral body do the right thing and celebrate the future instead of looking into the past? Unlikely. Bong’s speech when picking up his Golden Globe for the best foreign language film is unfortunately true. “Once you’ve overcome the 1-inch barrier of subtitles,” said the director. “You will be introduced to so many other great films.”

Rarely is a film not nominated for Best Picture in English. There are no rules against it, but an unspoken, antiquated school of thought sees the Oscars as just Americans, the BAFTAs as just English. The 1917A film that pays tribute to British war heroism should be the front runner this year, but somehow seems to be an international option at such a US-centered event.

parasite is a better movie than 1917, That’s an opinion, yes, but one that represents more people than the comedy thriller hits British screens this weekend. It is incredibly intelligent, funny, surprising and sad. Although some critics were not convinced 1917Disinfected violence – everyone loves parasite, Take these statistics from the rating aggregate Rotten tomatoes: 354 new ratings for 42 Rotten tomatoes for 1917, 378 critics as parasite Fresh – only four found it lazy.

The numbers are there and so are the possible effects. But change is scary and security is close. Voters could have followed their guts or honored the goalkeepers who allowed them to exercise that power by maintaining the same habits. At the moment, the choices that the Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs make are the most revered – but they are not representative of the breadth of talent available or of the artists we use to ensure that we are not deserved in the future to celebrate. 1917 is good, but not enough anymore. We have the tools to do it better – someone has to be brave enough to start.

The award ceremony for the 2020 Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9