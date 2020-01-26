“1917” wins the highest Hollywood director’s award for Mendes | show business

Sam Mendes poses behind the scenes with his awards for “Best Director – Film” and “Best Film – Drama” for “1917” at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 5, 2020. – Reuters picture

LOS ANGELES, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Hollywood directors presented the 1917 World War I thriller with their highest annual award. This is one of the last major awards that usually make up for next month’s Oscars success.

The win makes British writer Sam Mendes a favorite for best director Oscar – the Directors Guild of America Awards have correctly predicted the winner over the past six years.

The film, which accompanies two British soldiers on a dangerous mission in no man’s land, has already selected the Golden Globe for the best drama and has received ten Oscar nominations.

Mendes praised the work of candidates Martin Scorsese (Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a time … in Hollywood), Bong Joon-ho (parasite) and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit).

“For those who throw dirt on the film’s grave – not so quickly,” he said, dedicating the win to his grandfather, whose life inspired the film.

“I know it sounds a bit crazy, but I felt like he was with us a couple of times when I had problems,” said Mendes.

The victory also strengthens the film’s top spot at the Oscar for the best picture.

The win comes more than two decades after Mendes received the DGA American Beauty Award for the first time, a win that led to Oscars victories for this film.

Mendes told AFP that his first win was “scary to get caught up in this kind of frenzy,” adding, “I’m 20 years older and probably a little less anxious.”

The two main actors in the film paid tribute to Mendes.

“He masters so many media … he did pretty much everything,” said George MacKay.

“We’ll be very excited to see what happens at the Oscars – I’ve never been before!” His co-star Dean-Charles Chapman told AFP.

“New Voices”

Al-Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio and Alfonso Cuaron were among the A-list moderators of the glamorous event in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, with Judd Apatow returning as the host.

Like the Oscars, the DGAs were criticized this year for excluding women from the shortlist of main prizes.

DGA President Thomas Schlamme said the film industry “had a lot to do” to promote diversity, but pointed to the recently launched category of three women directors.

Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) won the award and praised the female candidates Mati Diop (Atlantics) and Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim) as “the future”.

The category means that “new voices like us can be picked up and celebrated,” said Har’el, advocating a campaign to support new mothers in the film industry.

About 50 Hollywood women, including Amy Schumer, Amy Poehler and Greta Gerwig, recently signed a letter saying that women are “punished for having children the way their male counterparts don’t”.

Zeitgeist movie

American Factory, a film about an American Rust Belt factory that was reopened by a Chinese billionaire and produced by the Obamas, was recognized as the best documentary.

“When we started (the film), we didn’t even have President Trump, much less trade wars and the conflict with China,” director Julia Reichert told AFP. “I think we are a kind of zeitgeist film.”

The DGAs also honor television – Bill Hader won the director of the Dark Hitman comedy Barry, in which he also starred, while the limited series award went to Chernobyl.

The superhero series Watchmen won the award for the drama and prevailed against an HBO shortlist that also included the often malicious last season of Game of Thrones.

The DGAs are cheaper than the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards, but have a longer lifespan and are rated as prestigious by 18,000 voters, including top directors.

“Being nominated alongside these absolute legends is very surreal for me,” Waititi told AFP. “I’m just among the big guys.”

The Oscars will be handed out in Hollywood on February 9th. – AFP Relax News