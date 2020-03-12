196 coronavirus people die in 24 hours

A staggering 196 people have died in Italy from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, leading to the nation’s death toll from 631 on Tuesday to 827 on Wednesday.

In addition, a total of 12,462 coronavirus-infected people in Italy have been confirmed as of Wednesday, an increase of 2,313 more than on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the Italian government had decided to quarantine or “red zone” about 16 million people in the northern Lombardy region of the country, as well as in the provinces of other neighboring regions.

But after the panic broke out and some swarms of people began fleeing the quarantined areas to spread the Chinese virus further to the entire nation, the Italian government extended travel restrictions across the country.

“There will not be only a red zone, there will be no Italy,” said Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, at a news conference Monday evening about the country’s growing coronavirus epidemic.

However, Italian cities are not totally barren, despite orders from the Italian government to stay indoors, as prison riots over coronavirus fears sprout across the country, some of which have resulted in breakdowns. of prisons and escapes on the street.

Meanwhile, Italian hospitals are clearly overwhelmed by the overcrowding of coronavirus patients, and the director of intensive care at Sacco di Milano hospital said that the number of patients who receive his hospital every day is as many as of “war”.

The mayor of Bergamo announced on Tuesday that “patients who cannot be cared for are allowed to die”. The Lombardian welfare counselor denies these claims, but nevertheless acknowledges that hospitals have run out of space for patients.

“There may not be places available in hospitals, but the regional system is involved in it,” said Lombardy Wellness Counselor Giulio Gallera, who insisted that coronavirus patients who need hospital beds should be taken to hospital. other regions.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and Instagram.