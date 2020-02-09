1960s in Los Angeles David Hockney’s “The Splash”

Artist David Hockney poses in front of The Queen’s Window, a new glass window in Westminster Abbey that he designed and created by Barley Studio York, as first revealed on September 26, 2018 in London, England.

On February 11, Sotheby’s will auction off an extensive collection of contemporary art in London, including David Hockney’s famous painting The Splash. Works by Gerhard Richter, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Francis Bacon are also in the mix. And if you’ve ever been curious about Hockney’s art or wondered why The Splash is such a milestone for him, Sotheby’s has produced a video that provides a brief and informative look at the artist and his art.

The video provides a welcome context with Emma Baker, director of the Sotheby Contemporary Art Evening Auction, along with quotes from Hockney. When Hockney left London for California, he found a more open community and an environment that changed his approach to painting.

“In California you see bright yellow and orange. I used bright yellow and orange, ”Hockney recalled. “If you looked through my pictures in the past, they were always blue or green. It draws you in, color; you suddenly discover it, all its possibilities. “

As Baker notes in the video, it is one of three paintings with splashes and swimming pools that cemented Hockney’s reputation as an artist. For those who are curious about the details, Hockney mentions that the spatter itself took 7 days to paint.

Hockney’s love for California has remained in his work ever since. Tim Adams’ review of a 2017 show of Hockney’s work at Tate Britain found that “Hockney is trying to reconcile these different backgrounds with his life by transferring the bright colors of the California desert landscape to his home countries – take that Weather always with. “

Hockney’s work in California was also the subject of a 1974 documentary, A Bigger Splash, which was successfully restored and reissued last year. When Justine Smith wrote about the film in Hyperallergic, she found that “Hockney’s fascination with swimming pools was erotic at that time. They not only show handsome men, but also reflect the tension between cool, clear outside and explosive desires. “

That is a lot of theoretically contradicting dynamics within a single painting. Still, hockey made it look both kinetic and elegant, for work that had lasted for decades.

