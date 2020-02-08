1988 NBA All-Stars remembers the last time the game was played in this Chat Room in Chicago

For the first time in 32 years, the NBA is bringing All-Star weekend back to Chicago.

In 1988 there was no Rising Stars challenge or Celebrity Game. It was a quiet weekend for comparison, consisting of the three-point game, the dunk game and the NBA All-Star Game and it all took place at the iconic Chicago Stadium.

The east beat the west 138-133, with the 40-point performance by Michael Jordan he earned the MVP title. Jordan also took the hardware home for the Slam Dunk game against Dominique Wilkins. Larry Bird dominated the three-point competition and claimed his third and final title in the event.

On the field that weekend were five players from the Chicago area: Isiah Thomas, Doc Rivers, Mark Aguirre, Maurice Cheeks and Craig Hodges, who participated in the three-point game.

Thomas, Rivers, Aguirre, Cheeks and Hodges participated in the Sun Times for this week’s chat room.

Which memory differs from the NBA All-Star Game of 1988?

Isiah Thomas: “I remember that I wasn’t an Isiah Thomas that night, I was Junior and Tuss. Tuss was my nickname and my family name is Junior. That’s all I’ve heard all weekend, Junior or Tuss. I don’t think I ever I am called Isiah. “

Doc Rivers: “Coldest day in the history of Chicago; that’s what I remember! “

Mark Aguirre: “The entire entire weekend was incredible because I was in Chicago. In my world I look at Chicago, especially our time; it was the heartbeat of Chicago as far as sport is concerned. “

Maurice Cheeks: “I remember not going to play much, I remember because All-Star games were for that kind of player and I wasn’t one of those kind of players. I remember that Michael Jordan was in the game, and it was the dunkwa contest with Dominique [Wilkins], and that was such a great opinion and show, I think that just set the tone for the way the game would be played, because Michael and Dominique were two of the best thinkers forever “

Craig Hodges: “I just remembered the very first game Larry [Bird] that pulled everyone out of the sky when he entered the dressing room and asked,” Who comes second? “So that in itself was the scene for the first two or three years that Larry [Bird] was the man to beat the throne in terms of shooting. For me, I always knew that I could shoot with anyone on earth; it’s just a matter of being able to keep your concentration together, so I never thought I could not win, but Larry [Bird] made it as if he would win everyone he was in. I was so hyper in Chicago that I couldn’t normal routine, the routine I would use to win a few years later. “

What did it mean for you to be an All-Star in your hometown?

Thomas: “I remember the game being played here in 1973. I was standing outside the stadium. I was one of those children who had just left the Martin Luther King Boys Club in Washington and Sacramento. I just remember standing outside and watching how everyone came in and out. Just have the All-Stars in town and then one of those All-Stars that you recognize and just make eye contact with when you were a little kid. It means everything. “

rivers: “Listen, it was an achievement to make the All-Star team. It was one of my life goals. To make one at home, where I grew up, you couldn’t have had a better plan. It was perfect. I already had my family, my mother, my father, my brother, my children. Everyone was there. It was a phenomenal weekend for me. “

Aguirre: “I was one of the few who went to high school and university in the city. So for me it was very special, because the only time I left here was when I went to the NBA. That made it different for me. “

cheeks: “I grew up on projects on 53rd street and didn’t think I’d ever be there. Certainly not in the All-Star game. I never thought I’d do that. To have that opportunity to go back there and play in an All-Star game where my friends and we sneak into Chicago Stadium and watch [Norm] Van Lier, Bob Love, [Tom] Boerwinkle, Jerry Sloan, and we sneaked in and watched those guys , and we would be at the very top. It was one of my greatest moments to be able to play in an NBA in an All-Star game in Chicago. “

Hodges: “To grow up here and visualize that I am becoming a professional and visualize that I was playing for the Bulls one day, at that time I was with the Bucks, so I was almost an opponent who came in. But it was great to have my friends and family there. I wish I could have done better in the competition, but all in all it was a great weekend. “

How special was it to share the court with your fellow Chicago All-Stars that evening?

Thomas: “We were all, with the exception of Mo [Maurice] Cheeks, Mo a few years older than us. We were all in the same high school and competed against each other. So it was a special gathering for the All-Star game. We were all in high school together and the incredible thing is that we all went to the NBA and we all won NBA championships. Tell me where else that happens differently than Chicago? If you come from Chicago, you are expected to win a championship. “

rivers: “It’s our life. We all grew up in the parks in Maywood, on the south side, on the west side, and we always played against each other. 10 years later we all played together at the Chicago Stadium. For me, that exit inside that I I always stood outside waiting for the players to come out to ask for their shoes, and now I am one of the boys asking those young children was phenomenal. “

Aguirre: “We grew up together. It was so special. I don’t know, but have so many guys from the same city played in the All-Star game before? It was like coming home. To go through childhood with those guys and to be some of the top choices that were special – to watch and watch all the festivities and to see boys you played in high school – that was special to me – it was really special to me.

How was the Chicago Stadium that night?

Thomas: “It was rocking. The slam-dunk match between Dominique [Wilkins] and MJ, that’s when Jordan flew into the air. That was just a magical, magical night. Not just for Chicago, but for all our friends coming back to and to look at us. “

Aguirre: “You actually had that All-Star game All-Stars from the two biggest rivals in the NBA. Because Jordan played here in his city, that was the only time he played here [the All-Star game]. It was kind of the cream of the crop in a city that was also the cream of the crop. So it was a kind of double whammy. “

Hodges: “You look back at it and over the past two or three months I have seen highlights from MJ from the dunk competition. I looked at how full the building was, and it was almost more full than what it was when we played for championships. “People seemed to be hanging on the trusses. It was one of those things where people were sitting in all corners and holes. It was a great environment to participate in and just be part of it.”

Where does the 1988 All-Star game stand for you?

Thomas: “It was a special time because that year was my first trip to the NBA Finals. My son was born in 1988. Then I had that magical NBA Finals moment, which is still a record. But the bittersweet part was that we lost in the 1988 finals. “

What does it mean for fans to bring the All-Star game back to Chicago for the first time in 32 years?

Thomas: “It’s going to be great. I hope that Anthony Davis and Derrick Rose become All-Stars. I know that when Mark Aguirre and I came home to play in the All-Star Game, and Doc Rivers and we all came back home to play in the Playing an All-Star game here in Chicago, it was a very special moment at the time, not just for us, but also for the neighborhood and the communities we grew up in. The pride that we had the feeling of coming home, that people also felt on the street was like “Junior, you made it.”

rivers: “Chicago fans are the best fans in the country. Everyone in Chicago plays basketball, so it becomes phenomenal for the city. “

Aguirre: “I’ve been lucky enough to be in a couple, and they’re all great, but this city was built for me personally. The reason I say that is because when you’re talking about sports fans, we’re a second away from Milwaukee, Detroit and many other cities that are basketball cities. Believe me, they are coming out. “

cheeks: “So the last time we were playing there? I didn’t realize that. Chicago is such a well-deserved city of such a prestigious event because, of course, Michael [Jordan] won them those six championships while he was there. When I was growing up, we watched all those games on TV with Boerwinkle, Bob Love and all those guys, so the fact that it is going back and it is such a special sports city, not just basketball, but baseball, football, hockey. And just a great city for basketball. 32 years ago It’s clearly going to be different from what it was, I mean, the way they set up the show is likely to be, everything is so much more advanced than 32 years ago. So it will probably be a show like no other. And it doesn’t even matter if it is cold or snowing. The fact that the All-Star game is there, the dunk competition and the whole festivities for that weekend will probably just be great. “

Hodges: “It’s always something special. When a child grew up in the city of Chicago, knowing what the Bulls meant for the city, could just come here to participate in the weekend and watch the competition stop, it was cool. Just like me know for sure it will be this year. “