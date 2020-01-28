$ 1M reward for resolving Hasan Dastan, 1995 Cold Fall

A man named “suspect” in 1995 when a businessman was murdered in Blacktown, hopes the police will “find out who did it” as the police offer a $ 1 million reward for information.

Triple father and car wrecker Hasan Dastan, 52, was found dead under a car in his workshop on December 11, 1995 after being attacked with a sledgehammer and an iron bar.

His trustworthy employee, Kubilay Kilincer, was named “prime suspect” in an investigation into Mr. Dastan’s death in 2000, but he was never charged. The police say there are several people of interest.

The 59-year-old spoke to 9News at his Granville home today and said, “I was the last one to see him alive,” but he wanted to “leave it all behind”.

During a request for information, Mr. Dastan’s daughter, Yaesmin Sevim, spoke about the pain of losing her father.

“Our family has suffered a loss that is difficult to describe,” said Sevim, when her mother, Sultan Dastan, was at her side, clutching a framed picture of her husband.

“We think of Papa and the life that was taken from him and us every day. It took a huge toll on my mother, who had to raise three children alone,” she said.

“My younger brother was 10 when he never knew father, and his grandchildren never had the opportunity to meet him.”

There was tension at the time of the attack when Mr. Dastan’s son faced Mr. Kilincer in the workshop shortly after his father was found dead on a Monday morning.

It was reported that he was angry. Mr. Kilincer had not been in the Tattersall Road workshop when his father was attacked.

Mr. Kilincer has never been charged and 9News does not suggest involvement.

In 2000, coroner Jan Stevenson closed the investigation saying that a “known person had committed an offense”.

The case was referred to the prosecutor so that the charges could be examined.

The state’s new homicide officer, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, said that unsettled homicide officers from Strike Force Biltine II had investigated the murder again using advanced technology.

He also said that someone, especially in the Turkish community, had information that would help them to be arrested.

“There are a number of people who have always been present – we don’t exclude anyone,” he said.

“It has been 24 years since Mr. Dastan was brutally murdered. He was a father, did a successful business, and was a respected member of the Turkish community.”

Superintendent Doherty ended the public appeal with a message to the killer:

“They should be scared and concerned that they have gotten away with murder since 1995 and their time will come,” he said.

Everyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.