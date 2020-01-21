1st case of American coronavirus confirmed by the CDC; virus killed 6 in China, originally from Wuhan

SEATTLE – A Washington state man has been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus that has made hundreds of people sick and killed six in China, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washington state health officials said on Tuesday that the man in his thirties had recently visited Wuhan in central China, where officials from health believed that the epidemic had started in a fresh market. However, Washington state officials said the patient had not visited any of the affected markets and had not interacted with any infected person. He returned to Snohomish County, north of Seattle, on January 15, two days before the CDC screenings began at three US airports.

Washington state health officials said the man was in good condition at a hospital outside of Seattle, where he was isolated according to standard protocols. Now, officials are focusing on alerting everyone he may have had contact with.

Officials said he had no symptoms when he arrived at Seattle-Tacoma airport, but he contacted doctors on Sunday when he started feeling sick.

“We are grateful to this region of Washington State for being prepared for this eventuality,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Washington state health officials have said there is a low risk to the public.

“No one wants to be the first in the country for these types of situations, but these are the situations that public health officials prepare for,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, health official for Snohomish County, Wa.

The new virus is only the seventh identified coronavirus that can infect humans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of common coronaviruses include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever. However, more serious coronaviruses can cause illnesses like severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS).

According to the CDC, most coronaviruses infect animals, including camels and bats. Health officials don’t know why certain coronaviruses can progress to infect people.

The new virus, identified earlier this month, is causing a disease similar to pneumonia, the CDC said.

The United States is the fifth country to report seeing the disease, after China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

At the end of last week, US health officials began screening passengers from central China at airports in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Officials around the world have set up similar airport screenings in hopes of containing the virus during the busy travel season for the Lunar New Year.

On Tuesday, the CDC announced that Atlanta and Chicago O’Hare airports will also begin screening travelers. The CDC said that these airports see the highest volume of passengers from the Wuhan region of the United States. According to the CDC, about 1,200 passengers have been screened for signs of illness since Friday. No passenger was sent to the hospital following these checks.

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 300 cases of newly identified coronavirus have been confirmed in China, most of them in Wuhan.

The count includes six deaths – all in China, most of them aged 60 or over, at least some of whom had a previous medical condition.

Officials said it was likely to spread from animals to humans, but Chinese authorities said on Monday that they had concluded it could also spread from person to person.

In announcing the airport audit last week, CDC officials said the risk to the American public was low, but it was likely that the disease would appear in the United States at some point.

