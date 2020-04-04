1st confirmed coronavirus situation in Falkland Islands

The Falkland Islands has experienced its first confirmed coronavirus scenario.

A spokesman for the British overseas territory’s authorities stated the affected person was admitted to healthcare facility on March 31 from the islands’ Mount Enjoyable Complex, which is a Royal Air Force base.

He added that the affected individual, who was not named, is in a steady situation, is not on a ventilator and is becoming “cared for with all required isolation precautions”.

The distant archipelago’s chief medical officer Dr Rebecca Edwards mentioned: “We understood the day would arrive when we would have our initially verified situation, and in some respects we are privileged that we have been Covid-19 free of charge right up until now as we have taken this time to approach our solution within just the clinic and also from a wider viewpoint.

“We have reorganised the medical center and staffing preparations, and set our materials and pharmaceuticals in position, which a lot of nations were not in a situation to do just before they discovered their first situations.”

Ms Edwards acknowledged that inhabitants on the islands will be “concerned about this development” but insisted that the King Edward VII Memorial Medical center has been undertaking “strict isolation treatments for patients with infection”.

She included: “We are doing work with BFSAI (British Forces South Atlantic Islands) on tracing people today who may perhaps have arrive into call with the particular person. This is an efficient way to identify men and women who may perhaps have been in call, so acceptable up coming measures can be taken.”