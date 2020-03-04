[1st-coronavirus-circumstance-at-eu-council-as-ministers-gather-for-unexpected-emergency-conferences]

The man or woman infected is claimed to have been infected in Belgium. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, March 4 — A very first case of coronavirus has been set up at the Council of the European Union, a spokesman stated these days, as ministers of the 27 EU member states fulfill there for a sequence of emergency conferences.

The spokesman of the Council, which hosts ministerial meetings and EU summits, explained the individual appeared to have been infected in Belgium.

EU household affairs ministers will get in the EU Council setting up in Brussels afterwards on Wednesday for an remarkable conference on the migration crisis at the EU’s borders with Turkey.

On Friday, EU health and fitness ministers are anticipated to maintain unexpected emergency talks in the similar making on the EU response to the coronavirus outbreak in the continent.

The spokesman explained these conferences would even now go forward. — Reuters