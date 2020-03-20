1st coronavirus situation among Cyprus police

A member of the Cyprus law enforcement has examined positive for the coronavirus, law enforcement spokesperson Christos Andreou verified to CNA assuring that all protocols are staying adopted.

Andreou reported, “unfortunately a coronavirus circumstance has been in fact observed, it issues a colleague who serves in law enforcement headquarters.”

He added that as soon as he was educated Main of Police Kypros Michaelides experienced directed that all steps in accordance with the Overall health Ministry`s protocols be taken in the workplace.

The places the place the police officer worked are currently being deep cleaned.

Authorities are looking into his contacts so that they can be isolated for a interval of 14 days, in accordance with the protocols.

It is most likely that the space where by the member of the law enforcement who analyzed favourable was doing work will be evacuated briefly and the people today who labored there will be moved.

“Unfortunately, our customers are normally on the frontline and it was expected that there would be a verified circumstance,” Andreou reported.

He additional: “For us, it is extremely tricky for the reason that our target was to remain as considerably as doable unaffected from this virus to be capable to provide our services to modern society to the very best of our abilities.”

It is not however known how several persons experienced been in get hold of with the person and pretty a couple of them are possible to have been associates of the drive, Andreou mentioned.

It is recognized the officer had been in call with a verified beneficial case and positioned himself in isolation as before long as he was informed.