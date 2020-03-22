1st COVID-19 scenario confirmed at Edwards Air Force Foundation

EDWARDS AIR Power Base, Calif. (KGET) –– The 412th Take a look at Wing has declared an energetic duty member analyzed optimistic for COVID-19, being the to start with confirmed case in Edwards Air Power Base.

The member is staying taken care of and evaluated by wellbeing treatment experts at an off-set up health-related facility.

According to 412th Exam Wing’s statement, the affected person does not reside on Edwards Air Force Foundation.

“This is our first confirmed circumstance,” claimed 412th Exam Wing Commander, Col. Matthew Higer. “The continued security and perfectly-being of all of Team Edwards has been and continues to be my aim. Leaders at all concentrations of Crew Edwards keep on to do the job with our base clinical team and in close coordination with off-foundation wellbeing care businesses to guarantee we mitigate the outcomes of COVID-19 for the set up, the larger Aerospace Valley, and the nation working with proven Facilities for Sickness Control and Avoidance and Protection Office rules.”

Officers at Edwards Air Drive Foundation are doing the job carefully with the California Section of Health to coordinate prevention and reaction endeavours in the area spot.

The base is furnishing installation staff and their people with frequent up-to-day data on correct measures to avoid potential unfold of the virus, as nicely as any influence to community actions, that is in accordance to 412th Test Wing’s statement.