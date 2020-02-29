[1st-demise-from-coronavirus-in-us-confirmed-by-washington-wellness-section]

A single individual who was infected with COVID-19, aka the coronavirus, in Washington point out has died, the Washington Department of Wellness documented on Saturday.

Jamie Nixon, the department’s general public details officer, verified the dying to TPM about the phone.

President Donald Trump announced in a press conference that the individual, whom he explained as a “medically significant-possibility client in her late 50s,” had passed away overnight, and that 4 other patients were “very unwell.”

He informed reporters that a lot more conditions of the virus in the U.S. are “likely,” but that “healthy people today need to be in a position to thoroughly recuperate.”

“So nutritious people, if you’re healthy, you will likely go through a course of action, and you will be fine,” Trump stated.

The President explained he will satisfy with “the largest pharmaceutical organizations in the world” at the White Property to talk about a vaccine on Monday.

“And they’ve presently started working on it, creating really rapidly a vaccine for the virus, to combat the virus,” he reported.

