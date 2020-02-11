1st District Supervisor candidates share Kern County goals

The three candidates for the first district supervisor race shared their goals for the county on Monday and explained why they deserve your vote.

Phillip Peters is one of three candidates vying for the seat which represents parts of Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley and much of eastern Kern County, including Ridgecrest.

“I run because I have a passion for community service,” said Peters, the current field representative for retired 1st district supervisor Mick Gleason.

The former member of the Kern High School district council is co-owner of Williams Cleaning Systems on Meany Avenue, northwest of Bakersfield. There, Peters and his team sell and service industrial cleaning and water recycling equipment often used in the petroleum and agricultural industries – industries that Peters says he will fight if he’s elected.

“Our way of life has been constantly attacked by Sacramento,” said Peters. “And the policies they have put in place have contributed to homelessness, crime and other issues that we face here. And then they constantly overload our industries like oil and agriculture which provide not only the jobs for Kern County, but also the problems necessary to tackle these problems. “

Businessman Daures Stephens is also vying for the seat. He owns and operates the South Lake Cycle on route 178 to Lake Isabella, where Stephens and his team repair motorcycles and sell goods.

Stephens also sits on the South Fork Union School District Council, a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran, and has been an assistant to the County Sheriff of Kern for more than 25 years.

Public safety, he said, is his top priority.

“We absolutely need to strengthen our law enforcement everywhere,” said Stephens. “It is difficult to understand why such a small community would need law enforcement because even a so-called adequately staffed response time is not acceptable.”

Stephens said he lived in all parts of the district, which helped him understand the needs of voters.

“One of the ways I will represent the greater county is to make sure I am accessible, my phone number will not be private,” he said.

David Fluhart, a cannabis cultivator from Havila, also put his hat on the ring.

“The biggest problem is marijuana,” said Fluhart, a regular participant in Kern County supervisor meetings. “I hate to say it, but [cannabis] reduces the ambitions of some people to own three cars, a boat and a house, and all these capitalized races, which ultimately does not always lead to happiness,” he said. for follow-up.

Fluhart insisted that he was a serious candidate, but admitted that he was unconventional.

“I catch a lot of flack to be a horsefly and have a lot of fun with it, but I’m serious. I appreciate it, ”he said. “This is what we call hobbyism [sic]. If we are not serious about our problems, if we do not think outside the box, it will not be worth much. “

Viewers can watch a live debate between the three candidates on Thursday, February 13 at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast live on television and on the Web.

Jim Scott and Eytan Wallace will moderate.

The winning candidate must receive more than 50% of the votes. If no candidate obtains a majority. the first two tellers will then run for general elections in November.

In the meantime, Monday marks 22 days until the day of the primary elections – March 3.